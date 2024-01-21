Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh cheers on JJ McCarthy and GF Katya Kuropas as former Michigan QB gets engaged - “Congratulations🤍🥂”

As JJ McCarthy boasts his double triumph – leading the Michigan Wolverines to their first national championship title since 1997 and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft – a heartwarming engagement announcement has taken center stage.

McCarthy, the star quarterback, popped the question to his high school sweetheart, Katya Kuropas, just weeks after winning the natty.

The engagement news broke when the couple shared a delightful beachside photo on McCarthy's Instagram, featuring their golden retriever puppy, Marley, with "Engaged" as the location tag.

Adding to the celebratory chorus was Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh, who expressed her congratulations on the couple's adorable beachside pictures, writing:

"Congratulations🤍🥂"

The love story between Kuropas and McCarthy began at Nazareth Academy in Illinois and has endured for five years. Kuropas, a constant supporter from the bleachers, witnessed McCarthy's historic moments on the football field.

Katya Kuropas sad after JJ McCarthy declared for 2024 NFL draft

As JJ McCarthy gears up for the 2024 NFL draft, his girlfriend Katya Kuropas wrote a bittersweet farewell to their Michigan chapter. McCarthy's career at Ann Arbor, marked by back-to-back Big Ten championships and a recent national title, reached its pinnacle in 2023.

Despite hopes for his return, McCarthy announced his departure on Sunday, opting to enter the NFL draft and forgo his final year of eligibility. Kuropas expressed her emotions on Instagram, sharing McCarthy's post:

“Best time of our lives ... sad to see it go but excited for the next journey. You deserve everything that comes your way. I am beyond proud of you. I love you forever.”

With 2,991 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes in the 2023 season, McCarthy leaves Michigan as a legend. His decision to enter the NFL draft raises expectations of a potential first-round pick, given his athleticism and arm strength. As McCarthy approaches a new chapter, Kuropas stands by him, proud and supportive.

