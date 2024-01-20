IN PHOTOS: J.J. McCarthy and longtime partner Katya Kuropas get engaged following adorable proposal by $1,600,000 NIL-valued ex-Michigan QB

J.J. McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship victory and is now ready to switch to the pro level after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. Amid this exciting transition, McCarthy turned the spotlight toward his love story with longtime girlfriend Katya Kuropas.

In an Instagram post on Friday that set the college football world ablaze, Kuropas and McCarthy shared captivating photos. The talk of the town, however, was the dazzling ring on Katya's finger.

Captioned "Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever✨," the photos depict the couple in a beachside setting, accompanied by their pup, Marley. The first images radiate joy, while an intimate moment by the sea captures McCarthy and Kuropas kissing as they share the news with their fans.

The third photo steals the show—a close-up of Katya's hand adorned with a stunning solitaire ring. Have a look at the pictures:

Having a $1.6 million On3 NIL valuation, J.J. McCarthy has spectacularly started 2024. The Wolverines’ star player brought Michigan its first national title since 1997 and has now captured the fans' hearts with a fairy-tale romance.

Katya Kuropas revisits Michigan and J.J. McCarthy's Rose Bowl victory

It has been three weeks to the thrilling Rose Bowl clash where J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines triumphed over Nick Saban's powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, securing a spot in the national championship game.

Wolverines quarterback McCarthy orchestrated a flawless performance, throwing 17 completions for 221 passing yards and landing three crucial passing touchdowns.

This nail-biter concluded in a 27-20 victory during overtime, shattering Alabama's hopes for a seventh national title under Saban's legendary coaching.

Katya Kuropas, McCarthy's girlfriend, gave fans a peek into the celebration on her Instagram. Sharing video highlights from the game, she captioned it with a simple yet powerful statement:

“A great day.”

Jim Harbaugh-coached Wolverines then won the national championship 34-13 against the No. 2 Washington Huskies on Jan. 8. With that, the Wolverines secured their first national title since 1997.

