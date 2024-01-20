IN PHOTOS: Michigan crew rejoices as J.J. McCarthy gets engaged to ladylove Katya Kuropas 2 weeks after bagging natty championship

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas have been dating each other for more than five years. The love story started back in their high school in Illinois and has been going strong since. The couple decided to take the next step in their relationship as the former Wolverine popped the question to his lady love.

The news of McCarthy’s engagement with Kuropas came weeks after he won the national championship title with Jim Harbaugh's side, and it gave the Michigan crew a new reason to celebrate. Many of the QB’s former teammates reacted to the engagement news, congratulating the couple for their life ahead.

Here are a few reactions from the Michigan Wolverines stars as their QB, J.J. McCarthy announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

Defensive lineman Mason Graham shared the couple's pictures on his IG story with a sweet message for them.

“9 skiiii,” Graham wrote in his story.

No.1 recruit from the 2022 class, cornerback Will Johnson, and defensive back Rod Moore also shared the couple's snaps.

McCarthy's backup QB Alex Orji gave a title to the couple while congratulating them.

“Mr. & Mrs. 9,” Orji wrote in his IG story.

McCarthy and Kuropas announced their engagement through a joint social media post. In one of the photos, the engagement ring is visible for the fans to see. Here are the snaps:

The news comes just weeks after McCarthy led the Wolverines to end their two and a half-decade-long national title drought.

J.J. McCarthy off to the NFL after clinching the Natty

The talented QB led the Michigan Wolverines to a flawless season in 2023. Winning all the games in the regular season, the team faced the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game. They shut out their opponents completely to win the game 36-0 and clinch the conference title.

As the defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs fell in the SEC championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Wolverines clinched the No.1 rank to storm into the playoffs.

McCarthy and team faced the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl for the CFP playoffs semifinals and outgunned them in OT. Then came the big day, the national championship game against the No.2 Washington Huskies.

The Wolverines overcame the Huskies 34-13 and won their first national title since 1997. McCarthy shared a victory kiss with his girlfriend Katya Kuropas at the NRG Stadium after the win.

The QB has already declared for the NFL draft and is on the road to turn pro, and he has the support of his fiancée in the journey.

