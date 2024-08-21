Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the best returning players in college football after an impressive end to last season, where he led his team to the SEC championship win and the semifinals of the college football playoffs.

Milroe is one of the favorites to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy, which has seen his marketability skyrocket, as he has garnered several NIL deals. The $1.7 million NIL-valued quarterback (as per On3) has a lucrative NIL deal with Beats by Dre.

On Tuesday, he gifted his Bama teammates Beats headphones as part of his NIL deal with the company. Milroe released a statement appreciating his teammates after gifting them the headphones.

"Work in silence and let success make the noise. There's no one else I'd rather face challenges and share the journey with. LANK," Milroe said.

Jalen Milroe continues to grow in NIL space

Jalen Milroe has amassed 223,000 followers across social media and has a NIL valuation of $1.7 million, which ranks him at No. 5 overall in the On3 100 list.

As a result of his growing NIL portfolio, Milroe signed with brand management and production company Improbable Media, who will now represent him in the NIL space.

Milroe released a statement after joining Improbable Media, expressing his delight at joining the company, founded by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Chicago Bulls star Jay Williams.

“Joining the Improbable Media family is a game changer for me,” said Milroe.

“Being a college athlete in this new world of NIL brings more opportunity but also challenges, so it’s important to have the right team around me. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, and expanding my own brand with Improbable.”

Last season, Jalen Milroe and now Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold were at the forefront of a movement they named LANK - Let All Naysers Know, which invaded the NIL space, allowing Bama players to earn from their merchandise.

The head of brand partnerships at Improbable Media, Jessica Lindell, released a statement highlighting the company's willingness to tell Milroe's college football story.

“While Jalen’s incredible athletic accomplishments are well-known, we’re equally excited about the opportunity to highlight Jalen’s narrative off the field,” said Jessica Lindell.

“At Improbable we always prioritize creating authentic, engaging content. This commitment ensures partnerships that resonate with both the brand and the athlete’s vision, creating significant impact.”

Jalen Milroe will be key to making the transition from coach Nick Saban's era to the new coach Kalen DeBoer's tenure as smooth as possible. Should he succeed, his marketability could be a win-win for both sides.

