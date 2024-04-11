Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was one of last season's most improved players after a slow start sparking Nick Saban's run to the SEC title and college football playoff semifinal.

This year, the quarterback is working under new coach Kalen DeBoer, who took over from Saban after leading the Washington Huskies to the college football playoff final.

Recently, DeBoer, whose Alabama contract will be worth $87 million at the end (per Celebrity Net Worth), praised Milroe during an appearance on the "On3 Show."

"He's certainly got a different skill set. Him as a runner is something that you have to make sure that you're gonna be able to utilize. He's gotta be able to distribute the football and make the throws, make the reads. He's really growing and developing in that way," DeBoer said.

"Really happy with what we've seen and I think as a runner, he needs to understand that that's a skill set that 99% of the country doesn't have and he is that guy and he can go at any time the length of the field and keep coordinators holding their breath each and every night."

Jalen Milroe is learning new offense

Jalen Milroe played under three different offensive coordinators during his time at Alabama, but the biggest change, going from Nick Saban to the offensive-minded Kalen DeBoer, was a different kettle of fish.

Before the spring game, Milroe explained his relationship with new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.

“With my time of playing football, this is a special moment for me because Coach Sheridan truly believes in me, and he speaks that every single day,” Milroe said (h/t On3). “No matter if I make 10,000 passing attempts are completed, whether I miss a ball, he’s saying how proud he is of me and he comes with positive reinforcement behind the coaching."

Milroe finished No. 6 in last season's Heisman voting after throwing for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns on 65.8% completion. He also ran for 531 yards on 161 carries, leading to 12 touchdowns, making him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.

The Alabama quarterback will be under the guidance of one of the most creative offensive minds in college football for his final year. If last year was an indication, he is already one of the best-remaining QBs in college football.

