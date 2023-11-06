Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reveals admiration for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe after spectacular win against LSU

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe finally had a career-defining performance against the LSU Tigers and led Nick Saban's side to a position of dominance in the SEC West Division.

Jalen Milroe rushed for 155 yards with four touchdowns and threw for 219 yards in the 42-28 win and outshone opponent Jayden Daniels, who left the game late and entered a concussion protocol.

Kristen Saban, 'Bama coach Nick Saban's daughter, joined the Crimson Tide fans in applauding their quarterback's sensational performance against the LSU Tigers.

Kristen posted a picture of herself on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Hi @milticketfour we love ya."

The image showed Milroe walking in the background, with Kristen putting a crown emoji on the QB's head.

The incredible growth of Jalen Milroe

Alabama started the season half-baked, and most of the issue lay with the lack of a clear QB1. The Crimson Tide suffered a Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns, which seemed to jumpstart their revival.

Since then, they have won seven straight games, and Jalen Milroe has taken ownership as Nick Saban's main signal caller. The performance against LSU was the coming together of weeks of half-baked performances.

After the game, during his news conference, coach Nick Saban highlighted the growth that he has seen in Jalen Milroe this year.

"It's obvious the guy is much more comfortable as a passer, hitting the right guy," Saban said. "We want to contribute to help him grow and develop. … Early in the year, he would get frustrated if he made a bad throw. Now, he's learning to play the next play. … The next play may be the play that's the difference in the game."

Crimson Tide center Seth McLaughlin was full of praise for his quarterback after the game as well.

“That guy — he’s proved that he can beat you with his arm, and he can beat you with his legs,” McLaughlin said. “It’s very nice to have that true dual-threat. But he’s a hell of a passer, too.”

Milroe showcased his humility and focus after the game when it was suggested that he was now in the Heisman Trophy conversation after such a dominant showing.

"I'm focused on trying to get better," Milroe said. "I'm not ... where I want to be at, and there's some things I need to improve on. So I'm not really just trying to be the best teammate I can be learning, learning and growing. Because, like I said, I'm not a finished product ... and some things I need to fix from this game."

If Jalen Miroe can lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to the SEC championship game and a College Football Playoff appearance, then the Heisman conversation will start to gather pace.