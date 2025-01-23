$1 million jackpot for Ryan Day after Ohio State makes history at CFP national championship

Ryan Day’s first national championship as Ohio State’s head coach came with a major reward. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 on Monday night to claim the CFP title, securing a $500,000 bonus for Day in the process. With Ohio State’s historic championship run, Day’s total bonus earnings reached $1 million for the season, adding to his $10 million annual salary.

The Ohio State Buckeyes historic achievements:

First 12-Team Playoff Champion: Ohio State made history by becoming the first team to win the national title under the newly introduced 12-team playoff format.

National Title Without Conference Crown: The Buckeyes joined an elite group, becoming just the fifth team in the AP poll era to secure the national championship without winning their conference title.

Dominant Playoff Performance: After a regular-season loss to Michigan, Ohio State stormed back with an electrifying playoff run, outscoring their opponents 145-75.

According to Front Office Sports, Day now ranks fourth in CFP bonus payouts, trailing Indiana’s Curt Cignetti ($1.5 million) and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell ($1.35 million). Jim Harbaugh, then with Michigan, topped the list last season with a $3 million bonus following the Wolverines’ championship victory.

The figures exclude bonuses or salary increases for assistant coaches, staff, and athletic directors tied to these achievements, which could be substantial.

For instance, Ohio State’s victory in the CFP championship earned its 10 primary assistant coaches and head strength coach a combined $4.3 million in bonuses. Additionally, Buckeyes athletic director Ross Bjork is set to receive $50,000 for the team’s CFP final appearance, according to USA Today.

Ohio State’s triumph marks a milestone for Day and a financial windfall in recognition of his leadership on college football’s biggest stage.

Ryan Day’s redemption: Ohio State’s journey to a new-age title

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (left) and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

As Monday night turned into Tuesday morning, Ryan Day hurried into the head coach’s room in Ohio State’s locker area at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This Buckeyes title run was anything but easy. Even with a 31-7 lead, the final moments saw the game narrow to a one-score contest.

Ohio State’s championship season was marked by unprecedented challenges and historic triumphs. The Buckeyes defeated five top-five teams—Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame—a feat unmatched in college football history. Previously, only three teams had beaten four: 2019 LSU, 1967 USC, and 1943 Notre Dame.

With the College Football Playoff victory, Day transitioned from a coach under scrutiny to one with a national title. He now stands alongside Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney as the only active FBS coaches to hold that honor. Day’s remarkable 87.5% winning percentage (70-10) leads all active FBS coaches. After 80 games, he trails only legends Walter Camp and Knute Rockne in winning percentage.

