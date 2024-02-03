Spencer Rattler shared a piece of silverware he bagged at the Senior Bowl on Instagram. The former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback shared a snap of the Senior Bowl Player of the Week belt with the fans.

Rattler declared for the NFL draft this year, winding up his five-year college football career. He accepted the invitation to the Senior Bowl to help him prepare for the draft process.

“Bragging in its physical form,” words along with the snap read.

The former Gamecocks QB's Senior Bowl belt.

He showed off the belt by wearing it on his shoulder like a WWE superstar.

Rattler showing off the belt.

The QB still has one year of eligibility left due to COVID-19 rules by the NCAA. But he decided to forgo that to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and chase his dream of playing in the league.

The $1 million NIL-valued QB spent the first three seasons of his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners, winning two Big 12 titles with the team. He also played a vital role in the Gamecocks program for two seasons, although 2023 didn't go as well as he would have hoped.

Spencer Rattler is ready for NFL draft after disappointing 2023 season

Spencer Rattler led the Gamecocks to an 8-5 overall record in the 2022 regular season. Although South Carolina lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl, the team was expected to go big in the following season. But that didn't come to pass.

Rattler completed 3,186 passing yards and scored 19 touchdown passes. But rival teams intercepted eight of his 399 pass attempts. The Gamecocks had a 5-7 overall record in the 2023 regular season, leaving them ineligible for a bowl game.

The final season of his college career might have dented his draft stock a bit. He might have to wait for the third round to get the phone call that every player waits for. The signal-caller looks ready anyhow.

