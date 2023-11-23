10 best Iron bowl memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of Week 13 

The Alabama vs Auburn Iron Bowl game is considered to one one of college football's greatest rivalries. And this season, the week 13 showdown against the Tigers will have a lot more at stake for Alabama and their coach Nick Saban, as it will decide their fate in their journey for a playoff berth this campaign.

While CFB fans wait in anticipation for the big week 13 showdown, they have already taken to social media to share hilarious memes and trolls about each other. So let us have a look at the best Iron Bowl memes that are sure to leave your funny bone tingling.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

10 best Iron Bowl memes

Here are some of the best Alabama vs Auburn memes that have taken the internet by storm.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Alabama Crimson Tide kept their winning momentum going in week 12 against Chattanooga. The Crimson Tide comfortably secured a 66-10 win over the FCS team. Quarterback Jalen Milroe led the offense once against Alabama and put up 197 passing yards and three TD passes.

On the other hand, the Auburn Tigers had a surprising defeat at the hands of New Mexico State in week 12. The Aggies took the lead early in the first quarter after which Auburn's defense failed to keep up with Nex Meixco's offensive gameplay. Quarterback Payton Thorne failed to showcase his prowess and went on to record only 148 yards with one TD pass. Can he find redemption against Alabama in the Iron Bowl?

Alabama vs Auburn rivalry

The Iron Bowl rivalry between these two programs has been going on for over a hundred years, with the first meeting taking place in 1893. So far, Auburn and Alabama have played each other 87 times, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 49-37-1.

The last time that Auburn won against their SEC rivals was back in 2019 when they defeated them 48-45. But in the past three matches, Nick Saban and his team have emerged victorious on the field.

For this meeting, if Alabama can defeat Auburn this weekend, then their chances of securing a playoff berth will increase exponentially.