10 best Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of Week 13 encounter

The Week 13 Michigan versus Ohio State game is one that CFB fans have been waiting for. Both these teams have been impressive this season, going undefeated and eyeing for a playoff berth. This conference rivalry will now decide the winner of the Big Ten East and the team that will qualify for the Big Ten championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes from the West division.

Prior to the high-octane showdown, fans of these rivals are already taking the internet by storm, sharing hilarious memes and trolls about each other that further elevate the competitiveness of college football games. Here are the top 10 memes ahead of the highly anticipated Michigan versus Ohio State encounter:

Top 10 Michigan vs Ohio State memes

When it comes to showcasing support for their favorite teams, fans get creative in order to take a jab at their rivals. These are some of the best memes picked up from the internet before these two Big Ten giants face each other on the gridiron:

In Week 12, the Michigan Wolverines continued their winning ways under interim coach Sherrone Moore after Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension in relation to the sign-stealing scandal. Despite an early lead taken by Maryland, the Wolverines maintained composure and emerged victorious with a 31-24 final score.

On the other hand, the Ohio State Buckeyes did an impressive job in dismantling Minnesota 37-3. The Buckeyes dominated right from the start of the game, with quarterback Kyle McCord putting up 212 passing yards and two TD passes for him. Minnesota scored its only goal of the game in the fourth quarter thanks to a 54-yard field goal by Dragan Kesich.

Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry

The Michigan versus Ohio State football rivalry started around 125 years ago back in 1897. The Wolverines currently lead the series 60-51-6 and are on a two-game winning streak against their Big Ten rivals.

However, prior to the 2021 season, the Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak over Michigan, with their last win coming back in 2019 when they defeated them 56-27 in Ann Arbor. Can the Wolverines maintain their winning streak, or will the Buckeyes thwart their chances of three-peating the conference and securing a playoff berth?