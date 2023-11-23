When is the Michigan vs. Ohio State game? Kickoff time, stadium capacity and more

Michigan vs. Ohio State is one of the biggest rivalries in college football, and the two teams have produced some memorable contests over the years.

As we head into the final week of the 2023 regular season, we will see No. 3 Michigan lock horns with No. 2 Ohio State for the 119th time in college football.

When is Michigan vs. Ohio State in 2023?

Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines for Michigan vs. Ohio State in Week 13

The Week 13 Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Michigan Stadium, also known as the Big House, in Ann Arbor. The stadium can accommodate up to 1,07,601 fans during a game, and it should be a full house this weekend.

Kick-off for the Wolverines vs. Buckeyes contest is scheduled at 12:14 p.m. ET.

The highly-anticipated game will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans without access to cable can livestream the match on Fubo TV.

Paul Keels (play-by-play) and Jim Lachey (analysis) will be in the booth for the Wolverines vs. Buckeyes game. Matt Andrews will serve as the sideline reporter.

Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving the last of his three-game suspension following the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing scandal, for the clash against Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP).

Both Michigan and Ohio State are undefeated this season. The two Big Ten giants have steamrolled past every team, which makes this weekend's game even more important. As both programs are also in the running for a College Football Playoff spot, there is a lot at stake.

The Wolverines lead the head-to-head series 60-51-6 and will be looking to further extend that lead with another win at the weekend. Meanwhile, Ohio State would love nothing more than to silence the Michigan fans in their own stadium.