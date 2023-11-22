CFP Rankings: Updated College Football Playoff Rankings after Week 12

The CFP rankings after Week 12 came out tonight and there has been a change in the College Football Playoff. With this being the last year of the four-team format for the national championship, these rankings mean a lot.

What team has dropped and been replaced? What are the CFP rankings right now for the top 25 teams? Let's take a closer look at what the committee told us!

CFP Rankings for Week 12

Below are the full College Football Playoff rankings after Week 11 of the regular season. Things are going to be interesting as we get down to the final regular season week before conference championship games:

Ranking Team Record 1 Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-0 3 Michigan Wolverines 11-0 4 Washington Huskies 11-0 5 Florida State Seminoles 11-0 6 Oregon Ducks 10-1 7 Texas Longhorns 10-1 8 Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 9 Missouri Tigers 9-2 10 Louisville Cardinals 10-1 11 Penn State Nittany Lions 9-2 12 Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 13 Oklahoma Sooners 9-2 14 LSU Tigers 8-3 15 Arizona Wildcats 8-3 16 Oregon State Beavers 8-3 17 Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-3 19 Kansas State Wildcats 8-3 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-3 21 Tennessee Volunteers 7-4 22 NC State Wolfpack 8-3 23 Tulane Green Wave 10-1 24 Clemson Tigers 7-4 25 Liberty Flames 11-0

With only two weeks left until this is concrete for the College Football Playoff, this could look a lot different, but the top three teams remain intact.

CFP Rankings: College football's top losers

#1 Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are undefeated still but out of the College Football Playoff right now. After being down 13-0 to North Alabama, they came back and dominated 58-13 but coach Mike Norvell said he does not care what the CFP committee thinks right now.

"I didn't care three, four weeks ago what our ranking was, I sure don't care what our ranking's going to be this week. We've done things necessary to show who we are, and we get an opportunity to show how we repsond to adversity, to an unfortanute situation. ... We get to go on the road, big rivalry game, big week for us, and the next week we get a chance to play in a conference championship. I know that if we go and show all that we are, the ranking in the end that truly matters, we'll put ourselves in position to achieve all the things that we ultimately desire." H/t ESPN.

It's going to be difficult for the CFP rankings to look at them favorably after the injury to quarterback Jordan Travis. They still have a road game against the Florida Gators before their ACC Championship Game against the Louisville Cardinals.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide

No matter what the Alabama Crimson Tide do, they cannot break the mold to get into the top four positions. There is some history that the Crimson Tide are not going to want to hear: no team ranked below seventh in the playoff rankings with two weeks remaining has made the College Football Playoff.

With a road game against the Auburn Tigers and then the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs, they need to win out and likely get some help to get into the top four in two weeks.