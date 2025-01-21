10 Notre Dame memes cracking up the internet after Ohio State crush Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish put up an excellent performance throughout the 2024 season. After their week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, the Fighting Irish recorded a 13-game winning streak heading into the CFP national championship showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Unfortunately, Notre Dame failed to showcase its dominance in the CFP natty game against Ohio State at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. In the first quarter, QB Riley Leonard scored a 1-yard rushing TD to give them an early lead. However, the Buckeyes quickly retaliated and took a 21-7 lead at half-time.

The second half was no different. Quinson Judkins scored a TD and Jayden Fielding scored a 46-yard FG to further increase Ohio State's lead. Leonard had two more TD passes in the third and fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it was not enough as they were crowned the natty champs of the 2024 season.

Following the loss, fans took to social media to share memes and troll Notre Dame after their performance. Here are the top 10 memes that have taken the internet by storm:

It is definitely a hard time for the Fighting Irish fanbase

It was absolute offensive dominance by the Buckeyes in the natty championship final.

RB Quinshon Judkins has been tearing through Marcus Freeman's defense.

The outcome for the Fighting Irish was the same as their 2012 natty loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Irish's hopes of winning a natty for the first time since 1988 remain a dream.

This was the Fighting Irish' first national championship appearance since 2012 when they lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unfortunately for Marcus Freeman and his team, the result ended up being the same as the team's hopes of winning their first trophy since 1988 came crumbling down.

Marcus Freeman reflects on 2024 season after CFP national championship loss to Ohio State

Despite not winning the natty, Freeman had an incredible season with Notre Dame. While speaking with ESPN after the loss to Ohio State, he talked about how he was proud of his players and tried to motivate them after the heartbreaking loss to the Buckeyes.

"It's not many words you can say when you got a group like that that's hurting," Freeman said. "Just told them I love them and so proud to be a part of this season with them. There's a lot of guys that are hurt."

"They gave everything they had. We didn't get the job done tonight. And we got to figure out why and there's reasons for it. But what they did for this school, this football program... think they sent a strong message about being selfless."

Marcus Freeman is hopeful that they can seek redemption next season. However, he will have to go back to the drawing room and start making changes and rectifying mistakes to come out even stronger on the field.

