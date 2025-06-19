100 Y/O Colorado royalty Miss. Peggy gets surprised with special gift from Deion Sanders' coaching staff ahead of 2025

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes had a special surprise for 100-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom. She has been a loyal supporter of the program for decades and has become a treasured member of the fan base. Miss Peggy also developed a strong bond with Coach Prime over the past two years.
On Wednesday, the Buffs dedicated a post to Miss Peggy's surprise. It included a clip of basketball coaches Tad Boyle and JR Payne visiting her in her home. They gifted her a 'golden ticket' that gives her access to all the men's and women's basketball games for the 2025 season.
The post also included snippets of the duo posing with Miss Peggy as she showed off a yellow Colorado sweatshirt and pom poms.
"Peggy's Golden Ticket Coach Payne & Coach Boyle presented Miss Peggy with her 2025-26 season pass," the caption on the post read.
Miss Peggy has been supporting the Buffs athletics program since moving to Boulder in 1939. She and her identical twin sister, Betty Hoover, attended every football game. Betty died in 2020, but Miss Peggy has continued their legacy.
Last year, she received special treatment from Deion Sanders' football team. She attended their games and cheered for them from the stands. In November 2024, Coach Prime revealed that one of their top goals for the season is to get Miss Peggy to a Bowl game.
"I was really dedicated to get Peggy to a Bowl game," Sanders said during a press conference. "Now, we're trying to get Peggy to the game. Yeah, it was a bowl game. Now it's the game."
The Buffs ended the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Deion Sanders prepared a grand welcome for the 100-year-old superfan in San Antonio for the bowl game.
Deion Sanders opens up about his bond with Miss Peggy
In January, Deion Sanders, on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, talked about Miss Peggy and her value as a Colorado Buffaloes fan.
Coach Prime also opened up about the strong bond and connection he shares with her.
"Miss Peggy is 100 years old," Coach Prime said (0:30). "She's the OB: the Original Buff. She's awesome. She's unbelievable. Separate generations, but she has embraced me, loved me, guided me, and supported me in every facet, and I have supported her.
"Our goal was one thing, we had to get Miss Peggy to a bowl game and that's what we did. ... She's so awesome, I lover her."
Coach Prime will look to compete for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs this year. Fans can expect to see Miss Peggy on the sidelines supporting the team.
