100 Y/O Colorado superfan Peggy receives warm welcome at men's basketball game vs UCF

One of the biggest supporters of the Colorado Buffaloes has been 100-year-old superfan, Miss Peggy. She has become a renowned and well-loved icon among players and fans alike. She has been attending the program's football games since the 1940s. She attended most of these games with her younger twin, Betty, before she unfortunately died in 2020.

After Coach Prime took over as the head coach of the Buffs, Peggy started to receive more love and affection for her loyalty to the program. Deion Sanders also dedicated their bowl appearance to the team's 100-year-old fan, stating that he wants her to enjoy the taste of success more than anything else.

After cheering on the football team, Peggy decided to show her support for the men's basketball team as well. During the Buffs' Saturday 76-63 victory over the UCF Knights, the superfan made her presence felt at the Coors Event Center. Peggy received a lot of love from fans as she cheered on the men's basketball team wearing a yellow Buffs hoodie with a pom-pom in her hand.

The presence of one of Colorado's biggest supporters must have been a boon for the team. The Buffs finally managed to break their 13-game losing streak with this victory over the UCF Knights. This game also was their first Big 12 conference victory of the season. They will next be on the road and travel for their away game showdown against the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday.

Deion Sanders expresses his love for 100yo super fan Miss Peggy

Last month, Coach Prime appeared on 'The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert.' On the show, he discussed his relationship with the 100-year-old superfan and her importance to the program.

Coach Prime also stated that for them, their end goal for the 2024 season was to take Peggy to the bowl game, which they were able to fulfill.

"Miss Peggy is 100 years old. She's the OB: the Original Buff," Sanders said. "She's awesome. She's unbelievable. Separate generations, but she has embraced me, guided me, and supported me in every facet and I have supported her."

"Our goal was not to do this and do that this season. Our goal was one thing, we had to get Miss Peggy to a bowl game and that's what we did. We achieved that. She's so awesome, I love her life. She remembers everything, she does not forget one thing. She has so much energy and so much life." (TS- 0:32 onwards).

Both of Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are departing in this year's NFL Draft. Apart from them, the Buffs have also lost several key players who had major contributions to their 9-4 campaign.

As Coach Prime prepares for a new era in Boulder, he can expect Miss Peggy to continue being his loudest supporter through thick and thin.

