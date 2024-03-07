11X SEC champ Nick Saban's abrupt retirement created possibility of Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin ending up at Florida State: Report

Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss coach, is one of college football's emerging talents. After the retirement of Alabama's Saban in January, Kiffin, among many other coaches of top programs, was linked with the Crimson Tide job. But he was also linked with Florida State. This move would have only happened if other moves occurred.

“In fact, in the wee hours of that Friday morning, the fear among Florida State officials was that Norvell was close to trading his FSU garnet for Alabama crimson," an ESPN report said. "Sources told ESPN that Florida State was poised to move quickly if that happened and that Kiffin would be a prime candidate to replace (Mike) Norvell.”

Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell was heavily linked to replace Saban. Norvell reportedly had interviews with Alabama alongside Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer.

“ It didn't really matter, though, because by that time (Alabama athletic director Greg) Byrne was bearing down on his top two targets. He and his wife, Regina, met with DeBoer and his wife, Nicole, on Thursday in downtown Seattle," the ESPN story said. "There were also serious discussions with Norvell that day.”

If Bama hired Norvell, there was a possibility the Seminoles would attempt to poach Kiffin from the Ole Miss program he has had much success within the last couple of years.

Would this move have worked out? Would Kiffin be a good coach for the Seminoles?

Would Lane Kiffin have made a good coach for the Seminoles?

During the 2023 season, the Florida State Seminoles had a strong season, going undefeated to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, the Seminoles were controversially denied a place in the College Football Playoff, with the selection committee favoring the one-loss Crimson Tide.

In 2024, the Seminoles will be without quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Keon Coleman. The three were key parts of the Seminoles’ strong offense last season.

However, the players whom the Seminoles have, including former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback D.J Uiagalelei, are strong enough to give them a chance to repeat their championship-winning season.

A theoretical addition of Kiffin to the Seminoles in place of Mike Norvell would provide the team with a coach who has experience playing at the highest level of college football, and someone who has experience playing in Florida, as before coming to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin coached Florida Atlantic.

Kiffin could also help with recruitment, as some players may be drawn to playing for an upcoming coach with a strong resume.

But Kiffin would be leaving a Rebels program that he has built to go to a team that was strong last season and may struggle to repeat this feat. This may have been a move backward for Kiffin if it happened.

