"12-0": Colorado fans drop predictions for Deion Sanders' clan as 2025 schedule finally revealed

The 2025 Colorado Buffaloes' football schedule has been released. We now know what CU coach Deion Sanders and his new-look team will be facing in August. The schedule features no back-to-back road games, seven games before an open week and no matchups against Nebraska or Colorado State.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans offered their reactions to the schedule release, with many saying it's a relatively easy lineup for the Buffaloes. Some even predicted a potentially undefeated season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This literally the easiest schedule they will probably ever have," one fan said.

"I like K State being at the end of the year. They're much more of a rivalry game than Utah ever was. It kinda brings back the air of Nebraska week," another fan wrote.

"Should be 4-0 heading into the home game with BYU. That could be a Gameday and Big Noon game," said another.

"They definitely got an opportunity to win that BIG 12 Championship they gotta start off strong," another claimed.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will look a lot different in 2025

Coming into the 2025 season, Deion Sanders will be without a lot of key pieces of his team from last season which saw Coach Prime and the Buffaloes go 9-4.

First off, and perhaps most importantly, Coach Prime is losing his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the 2025 NFL draft. He's expected by many analysts to be the first quarterback taken off the board.

Next, Heisman Trophy winner and dual-threat playmaker Travis Hunter is also NFL-bound. Hunter, who excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback, has also declared for the NFL draft. Hunter was the Buffaloes' offensive leader in receiving yards as well as interceptions last season.

Also, Sanders is losing another one of his sons, who played on the defensive side of the ball, Shilo Sanders. He started at safety for the Buffaloes and will also be heading to the NFL alongside his standout teammates.

Now, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion, will need to band his new team together in preparation for the 2025 campaign.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

This will also be a new challenge for Coach Prime in his coaching career as it will be the first time in his short stint as a coach that he'll be doing so without one of his sons on his team. There was some speculation during the beginning of the college football offseason that Sanders could take up one of the several vacant head coaching positions in the NFL.

Most notably, the Dallas Cowboys' vacancy, where Sanders once played for the juggernaut sporting franchise, had a spot open that was heavily rumored to favor Sanders as the eventual successor. Of course, that never happened as Dallas ultimately opted to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

It will be interesting to see if Coach Prime can have similar, if not better, success next season in Colorado now that his sons have taken the next step in their playing careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.