"Secret Sex Videos" Case 2022: $12 million in Damages Demanded from CB Xavien Howard

The year 2022 was intertwined with triumphs and trials for former Baylor CB Xavien Howard. He made the headlines for signing his first-ever, five-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. On the contrary, Xavien found himself in the glaring spotlight twice in the span of a single year for the wrong reasons.

In a mere three months, Howard was involved in a second lawsuit. This action was initiated by the mother of his children. The allegations include assault and battery- a stark departure from his star CB role for the Dolphins.

Legal turmoil: Xavien Howard's year marked by accusations

In a turn of events initiated by the mother of his children, Xavien Howard found himself facing assault and battery accusations. He was also accused of secretly filming his sexual encounters and sharing them with others. However, Howard's legal team issued public statements in response. It read:

“The serious but baseless allegations alleged in this lawsuit…have already been thoroughly investigated TWICE, resulting in both law enforcement and the NFL exonerating Xavien of any wrongdoing.”

The statement also unveiled:

"When Xavien refused to pay the $12 million demanded in exchange for not filing the case, it was unfortunately filed."

Howard's legal team emphasized that both law enforcement agencies and the NFL probed the claims previously. He was not only cleared of any guilt but also was only exposed to the lawsuit for refusing to pay the damages. The former fiancée requested a substantial $12 million sum to abstain from filing it.

Howard's encounter with STD transmission claims

Three months prior to the second case, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard was accused by an anonymous woman of allegedly knowingly transmitting genital herpes to her. As per the reports, the lawsuit outlines their initial meeting in February 2018. During the dating period, Howard presented her with a test result document negating any chances of STD.

The lawsuit alleged that Xavien neglected to disclose the contracted STD to her, despite the intimate relationship. The woman tested positive for the STD in 2021, following which she demanded damages not less than $30,0000.

The first lawsuit was subsequently withdrawn altering the legal course. The second lawsuit hasn't found an agreement, but Xavien Howard's team remained resolved to fight the suit tooth and nail in their last reported stance.