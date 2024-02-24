$14 million worth Lane Kiffin backs 2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel’s verdict on Reggie Bush

Lane Kiffin showed his support for Johnny Manziel's tweet over Reggie Bush on Twitter today. Manziel claimed that Bush, the former USC Trojans running back, deserves to have his 2005 Heisman Trophy back without any debate.

In 2005, Bush won the Heisman Trophy but returned it in 2010. Recently, he has been vocal about wanting it back and even filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for defamation in August 2023.

FCF Zappers quarterback Manziel recently appeared on “Club Shay Shay” alongside football analyst Shannon Sharpe and spoke up for Bush.

“Reggie Bush deserves to be on that stage with us every year,” Manziel said. “One of the best college football players to ever lace them up and a very, very good argument to be the best ever in college football.”

The clip of the conversation was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Zappers, catching the attention of $14 million-worth Kiffin, who tweeted his 100% agreement with a "100" emoji and tagged USC and the NCAA.

The timeline of how former running back Bush lost his trophy:

2005: Bush won the Heisman Trophy.

2006–2010: Investigation revealed he received improper benefits, leading to sanctions against USC and Bush forfeiting the trophy.

2020: USC disassociation from Bush ends.

2021: The NCAA allows athletes to profit from the NIL. Bush advocates for Heisman's reinstatement.

2023: Bush sues the NCAA for defamation and seeks Heisman back.

Current: The NCAA seeks dismissal of the lawsuit amid Bush's recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

reason behind Reggie Bush reclaiming his Heisman Trophy

Former running back Reggie Bush

Following the NCAA's recent decision to allow players to profit from their NIL, Reggie Bush asked for the restoration of his Heisman Trophy and the reinstatement of his records. However, the NCAA and the Heisman Trust initially denied his petitions.

In response, Bush and USC asked the NCAA to review his case, which led to his decision to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA in August 2023. He alleges that the NCAA's characterization of his actions as "pay-for-play" was false and caused damage to his reputation.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Bush was recognized by the College Football Hall of Fame for his on-field accomplishments. USC still celebrates its Heisman winners, except for Bush, who is not included on the stadium's banners. The case is ongoing, with the NCAA attempting to dismiss it.

