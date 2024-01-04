Reggie Bush details his plan to get Heisman Trophy back from NCAA: "I'm on their a*s"

Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 but had it stripped from him over allegations that he received lavish gifts from his agent while he was at USC. The investigation revealed that Bush and his family had accepted cash, travel expenses and even a house in San Diego where his family lived rent-free.

Bush became the first-ever player to be stripped of his Heisman, and ever since then, he has been vocal in trying to get it back.

Speaking on Games with Names, Bush revealed he's working on getting his Heisman back.

"We got some things that are coming down the pipeline that are going to change that. That's about as far as I can tell you. But yes, I'm on the Heisman Trust's a*s. I can say that. I'm on their a*s. And the NCAA."

What exactly Bush is planning on doing is uncertain, but many have supported the running back in getting the Heisman back.

Reggie Bush's history of trying to get his Heisman back

Reggie Bush has been attempting to get his Heisman Trophy back for years now. Recently, billboards came out telling the NCAA to give his Heisman back, which he officially lost in 2010.

In 2021, Bush was vocal in saying he should be awarded the trophy back due to his hard work, and not because he received money while playing in college.

“It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field, and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated,” Bush said in a statement in 2021.

Since Reggie Bush had his Heisman Trophy vacated, college athletes can now be paid due to NIL. That, in turn, has left many asking the NCAA to award Bush his Heisman trophy back, but the running back didn't seem to care.

“It is what it is, man. Listen, I didn’t create the situation. The NCAA created this," Bush said. "So, the fact that, you know, billboards have to get put up and all these different things are going on. And you know, now we’re finding out all this information about how dirty the NCAA was. That’s on them. That’s not on me. I can only control what I can control."

In his Heisman-winning year, Reggie Bush rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 478 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

