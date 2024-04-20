Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is one of the most highly regarded college football coaches and also one of the most hilarious, often using social media to comment on trending issues.

On his Instagram stories, the $14 million-worth Rebels coach (as per Celebrity Net Worth) reposted a clip of a tennis coach talking about the common beginner mistakes new tennis players make and captioned it:

"I do none of those," Kiffin wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiffin's IG stories

Lane Kiffin decries the transfer portal

Away from social media, Lane Kiffin has brought the glory days to the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium by leading the Ole Miss Rebels to consecutive 10-win regular seasons for the first time.

The Rebels coach has stacked his roster with veteran presence from both the transfer portal and returning players from last season (16).

After spring practice, Lane Kiffin ranted against the recently opened (April 15) transfer portal, pointing out how destabilizing it is to have student-athletes moving every time the portal opens.

"I've said before – it probably sounds weird for me because I think we take advantage and we maximize the system that's in place as well as anybody. It's benefited us as well as anybody around the country, but it's really a really poor system," Kiffin said. "Here we go again. They just got somewhere in January (and) they're leaving again already."

Ole Miss under the charismatic Kiffin is one of the most efficient operators in the transfer portal. During the opening of the last portal, he compiled a top-five recruiting class exclusively from the portal.

He added linebacker Chris Paul from Arkansas, defensive tackle Walter Nolen from the Texas A&M Aggies and wide receiver Juice Wells from the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Moreover, after speculation about his future, talented Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart also decided to stick with the program and Lane Kiffin, which is a bonus for the charismatic coach.

Kiffin linked the flaw in the opening of the transfer portal and the era of NIL in college sports.

"They (players) went, got paid and took up spots. It's not the players' fault at all. It's the system that's created that they're utilizing. In the NFL if you put two free agent windows a year and you could opt-in every year, twice a year, guys would do it.

"You can't be mad at the players. Any people with any idea of what a system would create like that would never do this," Kiffin said.

He might complain about the transfer portal often, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has found a way to use it to his advantage.

Poll : Is Lane Kiffin the most charismatic college football coach? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback