Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin congratulated Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for sharing his inspiring life story of battling and overcoming addiction.

Crosby was drafted into the NFL in 2019 by the Las Vegas Raiders from Eastern Michigan.

In 2020, he voluntarily checked himself into a rehabilitation center for alcoholism. He had his personal best season after checking himself into rehab and has since been named a one-time All-Pro member and a two-time Pro Bowler.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin congratulated him on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A demoralizing loss for Lane Kiffin

After making cryptic comments regarding the future of his mentor Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin lost for the fifth consecutive game against the Alabama Crimson Tide coach.

Sports analyst Paul Finnebaum, appearing on ESPN's "Get Up!," trolled Kiffin after the loss to Alabama.

“Nick Saban was facing his favorite target in Kiffin,” Finebaum said. "That’s an automatic win. From now on, we will say that because Lane Kiffin will never beat Nick Saban if Saban coaches to be 100 years old.”

Finnebaum doubled down on his earlier comments regarding Saban and Kiffin's futures.

"To me, it’s just that there’s a lot of mistrust of Kiffin, in terms of his behavior," said Finnebaum. "He behaves like a child. Last week, it was on center stage. There’s no reason for this. I mean, I do not think — two things I will say. Lane Kiffin will not succeed Nick Saban, nor will Kiffin ever beat Nick Saban."

Kiffin took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize to Ole Miss fans for the loss in a now-deleted tweet.

“Sorry to let you guys down. We blew that one! Came to win and didn’t get it done. Put it on me, not our players.”

He clarified what he meant in the tweet in a press conference.

"I think nowadays I get very concerned with social media about how much these players get attacked. And I get really concerned because they’re on these phones all day long and sitting on the bus back (from the game) and all that. I’ll say this, when things for some reason (get said) on social media, people tend to listen to it a lot more, when in reality, all they are is the same things when you’re walking out of a stadium that the fans yell."

This might not be the last time that Kiffin faces Nick Saban; however, their meetings have taken on a disturbingly eerie pattern in favor of Kiffin's mentor.