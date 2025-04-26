$14M worth Lane Kiffin takes a cheeky dig at NFL via latest IG story 

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million (according to Celebritynetworth.com), has done it again, mocking the NFL on one of the most controversial plays in recent years.
The play Kiffin identified in his social media post on Saturday is not the "Tush Push" play that is currently being used by the Eagles.
Some would describe this as a version of the "Tush Push," in which the quarterback is shoved from behind rather than by the center's hands. It is a literal Tush Push.
However, Kiffin doesn't give any information on when this game was played.
The "Tush Push" (a variation of the quarterback sneak) has been made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in recent years, and this play has been a key part of their successful seasons.
However, during the 2024 season, there was an increase in calls for this play to be prohibited. There are numerous reasons why a team could want this play to be prohibited. Another objective explanation: teams cannot defend against this play without committing a penalty.
This essentially means the play can not fail, giving the Eagles a touchdown every single time it has been played. There was a discussion at the recent owners' meeting to ban the play, but any votes or debate on the topic were postponed.
How many of Lane Kiffin's Rebels were drafted in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft?
On Saturday, the 2025 NFL Draft will resume with the fourth round.
In the first three rounds, the following members of the Ole Miss Rebels were picked:
- Walter Nolan (Defensive lineman)- 16th pick of round one by the Arizona Cardinals
- Jaxson Dart (Quarterback)- 25th pick of round one by the New York Giants
- Tre Harris (Wide Receiver)- 55th overall pick (round 2) by the Los Angeles Chargers
- Trey Amos (Cornerback)- 61st overall pick (round 2) by the Washington Commanders
Additionally, we can include TreVeyon Henderson in this list. The running back was picked by the New England Patriots in the second round. While he will be credited as an Ohio State player, he transferred from Ole Miss before the 2024 season.
