$14M worth Lane Kiffin takes a cheeky dig at NFL via latest IG story 

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million (according to Celebritynetworth.com), has done it again, mocking the NFL on one of the most controversial plays in recent years.

Ad

The play Kiffin identified in his social media post on Saturday is not the "Tush Push" play that is currently being used by the Eagles.

Some would describe this as a version of the "Tush Push," in which the quarterback is shoved from behind rather than by the center's hands. It is a literal Tush Push.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Kiffin doesn't give any information on when this game was played.

Picture Source: Lane Kiffin (Instagram)

The "Tush Push" (a variation of the quarterback sneak) has been made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in recent years, and this play has been a key part of their successful seasons.

Ad

Trending

However, during the 2024 season, there was an increase in calls for this play to be prohibited. There are numerous reasons why a team could want this play to be prohibited. Another objective explanation: teams cannot defend against this play without committing a penalty.

This essentially means the play can not fail, giving the Eagles a touchdown every single time it has been played. There was a discussion at the recent owners' meeting to ban the play, but any votes or debate on the topic were postponed.

Ad

How many of Lane Kiffin's Rebels were drafted in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft?

On Saturday, the 2025 NFL Draft will resume with the fourth round.

In the first three rounds, the following members of the Ole Miss Rebels were picked:

Walter Nolan (Defensive lineman)- 16th pick of round one by the Arizona Cardinals

Jaxson Dart (Quarterback)- 25th pick of round one by the New York Giants

Tre Harris (Wide Receiver)- 55th overall pick (round 2) by the Los Angeles Chargers

Trey Amos (Cornerback)- 61st overall pick (round 2) by the Washington Commanders

Additionally, we can include TreVeyon Henderson in this list. The running back was picked by the New England Patriots in the second round. While he will be credited as an Ohio State player, he transferred from Ole Miss before the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More