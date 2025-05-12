$14M worth Lane Kiffin takes a playful jab at daughter Landry over money related demands

Lane Kiffin and his daughter Landry have a tight relationship and engage in amusing interactions. The 20-year-old attends the University of Mississippi, where her father coaches the Ole Miss Rebels. She’s long been her father’s biggest supporter and probably the reason for his biggest credit card bill.

In one of his latest jabs, referring to Landry, Kiffin reposted a meme on Monday that read:

“Me on my way to ask my investors(parents) for more money.”

Lane Kiffin's IG story

Even with an estimated net worth of $14 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) and a $9 million annual salary as one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, Kiffin still winces at the kind of “bills” that come with parenting. But he clearly adores his daughter, expensive tastes and all.

That wasn’t the first time Kiffin poked fun at Landry’s spending habits. In December, during her birthday trip to New York City, Landry was pictured with several shopping bags in hand.

Landry Kiffin's picture in NYC

In light of this, Kiffin posted a meme that read:

“Having a daughter is very much like, having a little broke best friend who thinks you’re rich.”

He added a caption:

“Landry is like having 5 of them. 😂💸”

Lane Kiffin's IG story

In another instance, Landry returned from her spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March, and may have added a little extra to Lane’s credit card bill. She shared a TikTok video making fun of the situation, showing Lane’s exaggerated reaction to the AMEX statement, complete with a loud added sound of a woman screaming in the background.

Landry Kiffin's TikTok video

Landry’s hilarious gift to Lane Kiffin on his 50th birthday

Lane Kiffin celebrated his 50th birthday on Friday, and Landry did not miss the opportunity to make it memorable in the most banter-filled way possible.

As a gift to celebrate his big day, Landry shared a photo of Lane holding what appeared to be a coaster that read:

“I am Kenough.”

The phrase, made famous by Ryan Gosling’s character Ken in “Barbie,” is a funny nod that Ken (and in this case, Lane) doesn’t need anyone’s approval to feel like he’s enough.

The coach played along with the joke, posting on Instagram about the birthday gifts he received, including new workout clothes. He captioned it with a dry, emoji-laced:

“Thank you. 🤦”

Lane Kiffin's IG story

It’s clear from their antics that more shenanigans are just around the corner.

