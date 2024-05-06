$160 million worth Snoop Dog sponsors new Arizona Bowl with an intent "to bring the juice back to college football" in 2024

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Arizona Bowl will have a new name for the 2024 college football season: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, presented by Gin & Juice with Dre and Snoop. The event will be sponsored by Gin & Juice, a beverage line owned by Snoop Dog, whose net worth is reported to be $160 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

Kym Adair, the executive director of the Arizona Bowl, commented that they are a bit different compared to other bowl games.

"We are a little different from all the other bowls. We're not afraid to take risks and do things outside of the box. An alcohol brand has always been off the table for us until recently. Everybody in the stadium is drinking a beer or cocktail. It's time for the industry to evolve," said Kym Adair (per Yahoo Sports).

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tuscon, Arizona, on December 28, 2024.

Snoop Dogg speaks after introducing his very own Bowl game sponsorship

The committee has been able to push the boundaries with the Arizona Bowl, as it was previously sponsored by Barstool Sports. The canned cocktail by Snoop Dogg is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his "Doggystyle" album and is named after the Grammy-nominated song "Gin & Juice".

The rap legend is no stranger to the game of football, though, with his Snoop Youth Football League.

"I've sent many players through my SYFL to colleges and the NFL so it's only fitting that I bring the 'juice' back to college football. With Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, we're going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before," said Snoop Dog in a video posted on X.

While there has not been any official confirmation, Snoop Dogg is expected to be part of the in-game broadcast in some way. It has been announced there will be a musical component added and a "Snooper Bowl" where top California and Arizona youth teams play against one another.

