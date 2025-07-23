18 days after predicting Ryan Day's downfall, Paul Finebaum heaps praise on Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith

Paul Finebaum had choice words regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship hopes in 2025. Speaking on a Friday, July 4 episode of ESPN's &quot;Get Up,&quot; the veteran analyst discussed the Buckeyes' chances heading into the upcoming campaign.&quot;I don’t like Ohio State,&quot; Finebaum said. &quot;I think the Ohio State Buckeyes are going to lose in the opener against the Texas Longhorns, and they are going to struggle to make the College Football Playoffs, let alone win it all.&quot;However, just 18 days after predicting Ryan Day's side's downfall, Finebaum has heaped praise on their primary receiving threat. On Wednesday's episode of &quot;Get Up,&quot; Finebaum said,&quot;He is so good, and, looking at the NFL draft where he would have gone last year, it is incredible that he has to stay in college with all the convoluted rules. But the biggest issue they had last year with Chip Kelly calling the plays was getting the ball to him enough.&quot;Remember in the Michigan Wolverines game he did not get the ball enough? That Texas Longhorns game? I think that will change this year but he is without a doubt the best player in the game.&quot;Smith is fresh off a remarkable true freshman campaign that saw him help the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade. The pacey wideout recorded 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in 16 games (15 starts).Smith's performances saw him set the FBS single-season records for touchdowns and receiving yards by a true freshman.Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith among 2025 Heisman Trophy favoritesJeremiah Smith was instrumental in the Ohio State Buckeyes ending their national championship drought. He was crucial to the win as Will Howard's primary target in their run to college football supremacy.So, it's unsurprising that Smith is among the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He has the best non-quarterback odds to win the most prestigious individual honor in college football.According to BetMGM, Smith enters his sophomore campaign with +1000 odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. These odds rank him just behind Texas' Arch Manning (+600), LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+850) and Clemson's Cade Klubnik (+900).Smith is looking to become the latest wide receiver to win the prestigious prize, following in the footsteps of Alabama's DeVonta Smith (2020) and Colorado's Travis Hunter (2024).The Ohio State Buckeyes start their title defense with a crunch matchup against Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.