$2.1M NIL-valued Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and his LSU sidekick hint at their NFL Draft plans ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl

In the wake of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' spectacular Heisman Trophy win, football enthusiasts are abuzz with speculations about his future in the NFL.

Paired with his LSU comrade Malik Nabers, the duo has dropped intriguing hints about their NFL draft plans, leaving fans eager for the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl.

During a workout session captured on social media, Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers engaged in a lively exchange about their football futures.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Daniels, the $2.1 million NIL-valued Heisman winner, playfully proposed:

"We can package, do a real package, bro, are we a package deal bro?"

Nabers responded with a chuckle, firmly stating:

"I'm not going to the Saints"

He thus dismissed any notion of joining the New Orleans franchise.

Expand Tweet

While Naber's remark may be in jest, it adds an interesting layer to the narrative. NFL draft scenarios are unpredictable, and fans can't help but wonder if Nabers' declaration holds any weight.

The New Orleans Saints, known for their keen eye on LSU talent, may find themselves breaking traditions if they choose Jayden Daniels as their first-round QB. This could, potentially, signal the end of Derek Carr's time in town.

Jayden Daniels: LSU farewell and NFL ascent

Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, recently announced his departure from LSU to enter the NFL Draft.

The quarterback, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU, expressed gratitude by recounting his transformative journey with the Tigers.

Daniels highlighted how the move to Louisiana rejuvenated his love for football, offering him a fresh start and a breath of fresh air.

"Coming to Louisiana from Arizona State was like a whirlwind, just because of how everything transpired. Transferring to LSU, it gave me a fresh start and a breath of fresh air."

Reflecting on his two years with LSU, Jayden Daniels acknowledged the challenges of the first year, but emphasized the progress made in the second. He thus left behind a legacy and a Heisman Trophy.

"Year 1 was not without bumps and bruises, but we made the best of it. I am thankful to everyone who made it possible."

He thanked those who believed in him, considering Louisiana his second home. The departure marks the end of a fairytale college football career for Daniels, making him the third LSU player to clinch the Heisman. He is, thus, following in the footsteps of Joe Burrow and Billy Cannon.

In a separate statement, Daniels disclosed his intention to skip LSU's upcoming bowl game, the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, while expressing support for his teammates.

The quarterback's decision to focus on the NFL Draft further intensifies the anticipation surrounding his professional football journey.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season