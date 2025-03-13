$2.3M NIL-valued Bryce Underwood opens up on the financial aspect of joining Michigan Wolverines

Bryce Underwood made waves in November after revoking his commitment to LSU and switching to Michigan. On Wednesday, he appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss his decision.

Underwood, whose current NIL value is estimated to be $2.3 million, listed several reasons for leaving, including the finances. He signed a four-year, $10.5 million contract with Michigan. However, he told Eisen that was not why he chose to sign with Michigan.

"That was really the last thing that was on the bucket list honestly." (7:00)

While Underwood does not admit that the financial aspect was a big factor, it still likely impacted his decision. Shortly after he decided to switch his commitment to Michigan from LSU, The New York Post reported that his NIL deal with the Wolverines is $10.5 million over four years.

So, that offer would pay Underwood $2.625 million annually to play for the Michigan Wolverines. That is a big step up from what LSU offered him. According to "The Advocate," Underwood's NIL deal with LSU would have paid him $1.5 million annually.

Bryce Underwood explains why he switched his commitment from LSU to Michigan beyond finances

Before discussing the financial aspect of the contract with Michigan and how that impacted his decision, Underwood spoke more broadly about ending his commitment to LSU. He explained that although the financial aspect was a factor, it was not as important to him as getting a good education and being close to home.

"Honestly both are great programs, have a lot of love for both of them, honestly," he said. (6:15) "So, with me being a Michigan fan growing up of course, that was one of the biggest factors, biggest things that dawned on me of course. Playing for the Motorcity Wolverines and things like that.

Me and my family had a lot of sit downs to talk about the things that really matter which are education and how far am I really willing to go and everything like that. So, that was one of the main things."

Underwood will compete with former Fresno State QB Mikey Keene for the starting job. While Bryce Underwood was the No. 1 recruit last season, he won't get the starting job automatically. The coaching staff will evaluate him to determine if he is ready, and if not, Keene will get the job instead.

