$2.7 million NIL-valued Caleb Williams shares "another great view of morning sunrise" in latest IG post

Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and former quarterback for the USC Trojans, shared another stunning view of the sunrise from his penthouse in Los Angeles on Sunday. Throughout the 2023 season, Williams was the biggest name in college football. However, the Trojans failed to make the playoffs after finishing 7-5.

Williams, with an On3 NIL valuation of $2.7 million, often updates his followers through his Instagram stories. In his latest post, he showcased the picturesque scenery of Los Angeles from his penthouse.

A USC fan account posted Williams' Insta story on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Caleb Williams posts another great view of the morning sunrise.”

Expand Tweet

Earlier in January, Williams uploaded another image from his home, with the quarterback playing cards against the backdrop of a beautiful evening view.

Expand Tweet

In August, he shared photos from his apartment, which features wooden flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and breathtaking city views, especially at night. According to TMSPN, Williams' penthouse is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, just a short distance from the USC campus.

Thanks to the name, image and likeness era, Williams has capitalized on his off-field opportunities, partnering with renowned brands such as Wendy’s, Postmates, United Airlines, Beats by Dre, Dr Pepper, PlayStation, AT&T, Celsius, and Fanatics, among others.

With his exceptional skills, he is expected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

What is Caleb Williams' financial standing?

Caleb Williams' net worth was estimated between $3 million to $5 million as of last year. According to some reports, his monthly earnings stand at $35,000, with an annual income reaching $500,000. Moreover, his social media presence is substantial, boasting a combined following of 277k across various platforms.

Williams commands a sizable audience on Instagram, with 183k followers, while his X and TikTok fans stand at 73k and 21k, respectively.

Williams also generates revenue from his YouTube channel, which shares a mix of football highlights, behind-the-scenes content and personal vlogs.

Also Read: $2,700,000 NIL-valued Caleb Williams honored by $31 billion worth Nike as company lines up former USC QB's poster at headquarters’ hallway