$2,700,000 NIL-valued Caleb Williams honored by $31 billion worth Nike as company lines up former USC QB's poster at headquarters’ hallway

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is enjoying the college football offseason with the 2024 NFL draft inching closer. The $2.7 million NIL-valued player had recently visited Nike's Oregon headquarters, where the $31 billion worth sports giant expressed its admiration for the young athlete.

Nike, renowned for its strategic endorsements, has elevated Williams by displaying his poster prominently in the hallway of their headquarters.

A snapshot captured the grandeur of this gesture, featuring Williams in his USC Trojans jersey along with other pictures.

After USC’s not-so-grateful end to the 2023 CFB season, Williams saw a slight dip in his value, given that he’s not the No.1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

However, he remains a highly esteemed student-athlete and a lucrative figure in the sports marketing arena. The 2022 Heisman winner opted out of the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, choosing to focus on his NFL draft preparations.

2024 NFL Draft: Will Caleb Williams hold edge over Drake Maye?

In the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the debate surrounding quarterback prospects is gaining steam, particularly the notion that Drake Maye might outshine Caleb Williams.

However, such claims seem to defy the clear distinctions in their collegiate performances. Hailing from North Carolina, Maye lacks the Heisman glory and falls short on game-winning performances against top-tier teams. His struggles against Clemson and Georgia Tech were also there for everyone to see.

On the flip side, Williams has faced his fair share of challenges at USC, while playing with a porous defense under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Nonetheless, he helped the Trojans to the No. 3 ranking in scoring. His off-schedule playmaking abilities set him apart and his physical attributes are always a plus point in his performance.

Many have touted the 2022 Heisman winner to be the next big thing in the NFL, with stark comparisons already being made with Kansas City ace quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

