"He's like a young version of Patrick Mahomes": Snoop Dogg makes strong comparisons for Caleb Williams as USC QB becomes a hot target for NFL teams

Caleb Williams is at the center of attention in the football world ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The USC Trojans quarterback announced earlier this month that he will be foregoing his senior year of eligibility to enter the draft and is widely projected as the first pick in April.

Ahead of his transition to the professional stage, rapper Snoop Dogg compared Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes on "The Rich Eisen Show”:

“I'm a friend of Caleb's. I love him on and off the field. I feel like he's a young version of Patrick Mahomes. I don't know why, but I just feel like when I'm watching him, he just feels like Patrick Mahomes."

Snoop Dogg believes Caleb Williams' landing spot matters

While Snoop Dogg sees similarities between Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes, the rapper noted that Mahomes’ NFL success came due to his landing spot. The setup at the Kansas City Chiefs was a strong one and has led Mahomes to two Super Bowl victories.

He noted that Williams’ landing spot in the NFL will be crucial to his success on the professional stage. He cited the first two picks in the 2023 draft, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, and how their rookie seasons have turned out.

“The key to Patrick Mahomes is he's got a great coach, great system, great play calling and players to assist that. That's what's going to be the kick to Caleb. Where does he go? Who's the coach? What's the system? And who are the players he's throwing to?

“Look at Bryce, an amazing player. Went to the (Carolina) Panthers, bad coaching, bad system, players not at par. He looks bad. Look at C.J., the coach, the system, nice receivers. He looks like a top five quarterback. So, all of that is important.”

The Chicago Bears hold the first pick in the 2024 draft after trading with the Panthers last year. The general belief is that the franchise will use this to draft Caleb Williams and move on from Justin Fields who has been the starter the past three years.

Whether or not the Bears are a perfect landing spot for Williams is still debated by fans. The team hasn't been to the playoffs since 2020 and has only been there three times since reaching the Super Bowl in the 2006 season but had a significant improvement this season. However, the potential addition of Kliff Kingsbury as the team offensive coordinator could aid Williams.

