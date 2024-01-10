$2.7 million valued Caleb Williams shows off grand welcome by Nike world headquarters in Oregon

USC quarterback Caleb Williams opted not to play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville and is widely expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft even though he is no longer the undisputed No. 1 overall pick.

Although his stock has fallen somewhat in the eyes of the CFB fraternity, he is still a highly regarded student-athlete and as his On3 NIL valuation of $2.7 million suggests, one of the most marketable sportsmen as well.

Williams showed off the grand welcome put on for him at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon when he visited on his Instagram stories on Tuesday.

The entrance to the main Nike building had a huge poster of Williams in his USC Trojans jersey alongside another poster welcoming the quarterback with the words:

"Welcome Caleb Williams."

What the future holds for Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has long been touted as the undisputed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but a rocky end to the season with the USC Trojans has shaken his position at the top of the tree of NFL prospects expected to go in the first round.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network linked the Chicago Bears to Caleb Williams, suggesting that the franchise was still unsure of whether to stick with quarterback Justin Fields or roll the dice on a new QB.

Williams has repeatedly been linked to the Chicago Bears after they secured the No. 1 overall pick via the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Justin Fields has not lit up the league and his position as the starter for the Bears has been threatened by this draft class and Williams has been touted as his successor.

On "Fox NFL Sunday," NFL legend Terry Bradshaw showed that there were still some insiders who rated Caleb Williams highly when talking about the Chicago Bears.

"The only question mark, a little bit, I feel like is Justin Fields at quarterback," Bradshaw said. "They've got so many number-one picks, I think they've got to go after that kid at USC. Oh, yeah. I think they've got to go after him."

"And I think Fields has played well enough that he's probably moved up to where they could get a number two (second-round pick) for him if they decided to move him," Bradshaw added.

If Williams does end up getting picked by the Bears No. 1 overall, it seems as if he has quite a few doubters to convince of his overall abilities in the NFL.