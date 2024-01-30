$2,800,000 worth CJ Stroud reacts to Marvin Harrison Jr as former Ohio State WR bids farewell to CFB - “HIM!”

Marvin Harrison Jr, the Ohio State wide receiver, this month announced his intention to enter the 2024 NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-ranked pick. This season, Harrison was named a Heisman Trophy finalist, a feat accomplished by only a few wide receivers in the past several decades.

Harrison Jr turned 21 in August and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy finalist honors this season. Recently, he shared a video via Instagram bidding farewell.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud reacted to Harrison Jr's farewell post on Instagram, as the former Ohio State WR captioned it:

“BEEN ONE fr” with a hundred emoji.

While $2.8M worth QB Stroud reacted in the comments:

“HIM!”

Buckeyes WR Brandon Inniss commented,

“From another (planet emoji).”

It's not just college football players; even Jamaican Olympic athlete Cherokee Young, wrote in the comments:

“Mr. HIM (with heart emoji).”

During the previous season, Harrison and Stroud formed one of the top wide receiver-quarterback duos in the country. They connected on 77 passes, gaining a total of 1,263 yards and scored 14 touchdowns together in 13 games.

Marvin Harrison Jr reflected on the moment spent with the Ohio State

On Jan. 11, the star wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr., thanked the Ohio State Buckeyes fanbase through social media. Harrison Jr wrote,

"To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever, and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field," Harrison Jr wrote. "I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life."

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes

Harrison Jr enrolled at Ohio State, where he had the opportunity to work with one of college football's best receivers coaches, Brian Hartline. During his three years at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. caught 115 passes for 2,613 yards and scored 31 touchdowns.

Recently, NFL draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft for the 2024 offseason, drawing from information gathered from sources around the league. According to Kiper, it is reported that the Arizona Cardinals are likely to draft Harrison Jr. However, only time will reveal if the Cardinals will indeed select him.

