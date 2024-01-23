$1.4M NIL-valued Marvin Harrison Jr. joins the crowd to watch Ohio State WBB’s stunning 100-92 win over Caitlin Clark's Iowa

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had quite a day at the Value City Arena in Columbus, witnessing a thrilling women’s basketball matchup that extended to overtime, with the Buckeyes securing a 100-92 victory over No. 2 Iowa.

The game had a record-breaking attendance of 18,660 fans, marking the largest crowd for any indoor women's college basketball game this season. Among the spectators cheering for the Buckeyes was $1.4 million NIL-valued Marvin Harrison Jr.

The official Ohio State Athletics Instagram account shared a courtside image of Harrison Jr. watching the game and captioned it:

“MHJ in the 🏡. Buckeyes supporting Buckeyes🤝”

Despite Iowa's Caitlin Clark scoring an impressive 45 points, Ohio State put an end to the Hawkeyes' 15-game winning streak. Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with a career-high 33 points, contributing to the team's 15-3 season record and 6-1 standing in Big Ten play. Jacy Sheldon also added 24 points to the home team's scoreboard.

The victory sets the stage for Ohio State's upcoming challenges, with back-to-back road games against Illinois and Purdue, followed by a home game against Wisconsin on Feb. 1.

Marvin Harrison Jr. NFL Draft 2024

In the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. is creating significant buzz. Despite limited playing time as a freshman, Harrison Jr. seized his opportunity and delivered exceptional performances in his sophomore and junior seasons.

With back-to-back 14-touchdown, 1,200-plus receiving yard campaigns, he earned numerous accolades, including being a two-time Unanimous All-American and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Standing at 6'4" and weighing 205 lbs, he has the ideal WR1 physique. Known for his pro-ready releases, exceptional route-running and rare ball-tracking ability, he has become a nightmare for defenses.

While his weaknesses include a lack of tackle-breaking ability, the overall consensus is that Marvin Harrison Jr. is a can't-miss prospect.

Experts believe he's as close to a sure thing as one can find in the NFL draft, projecting a quick transition to the highest level.

