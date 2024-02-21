The Houston Texans quarterback and Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud, was seen at his alma mater on Sunday.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes QB, whose net worth is $2.9 million (per On3), was seen at courtside with Texans wide receiver Tank Dell during the Ohio State men's basketball team's meeting with the Purdue Boilermakers.

C.J Stroud's Instagram Story

This game was important for Ohio State, who has been struggling all season.

In the past week, the Buckeyes fired head coach Chris Holtmann after seven years. He was replaced by interim coach Jake Diebler. The Purdue game was Diebler's first in charge.

Purdue was the favorite going into the game, but the Buckeyes were leading 35-30 at halftime.

In the second half, the Boilermakers launched a comeback, and star player Zach Edey looked like he would make the difference to give Purdue the victory everyone expected.

But this did not happen, and The Buckeyes, with their former quarterback looking on, held on for a shock 73-69 victory over the second-best team in college basketball at the moment.

CJ Stroud: Buckeyes quarterback and good at basketball

Ohio State is a predominantly football school, and CJ Stroud was once a key part of the team.

The quarterback played in Columbus for three seasons. In those three years, Stroud won 21 out of the 25 games he played, throwing for 8,123 yards and setting a record in the 2021 Rose Bowl, scoring six touchdowns in the Buckeyes' convincing win.

But, Stroud has, according to himself, been strong on the basketball court as well.

In an interview given to Micah Parsons’ podcast “The Edge,” Stroud said that he scored 40 points against current Miami Heat player Jaime Jaquez Jr.

During the NBA All-Star Weekend, Jaquez responded to the QB's claims and said he doesn't remember Stroud's performance clearly.

"I don’t think he had 40, but I will give him that he definitely hit the game-winner. That is true: He hit a crazy game-winner (from) halfcourt. The crowd did rush the court. I’m wishing him all of the best from SoCal. I hope he does well."