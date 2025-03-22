$2.9M NIL-valued Bryce Underwood handed major boost as top WR recruit touted to solve Michigan’s prevalent issue

Michigan received a big boost in November when No. 1-ranked quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood switched his commitment from LSU to the Wolverines. It was a move that shocked the college football world but came at the perfect time for the school.

After winning the national championship in 2023, the Wolverines struggled immensely in 2024. With a new coach and QB, the Wolverines failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff, losing the opportunity to defend their national title.

However, with the addition of Bryce Underwood, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $2.9 million, the future is bright for the Wolverines. Another weakness for UM is the wide receiver position. Although the team has a lot of depth, it lacks true star talent at the spot. The addition of one of the top wide receivers in the class, Andrew Marsh, could give Underwood a speedy target for years to come.

On Friday, ESPN released scouting reports on the top 10 wide receiver recruits in the nation. It had this to say about Andrew Marsh:

"Marsh will bring some flash to Michigan's offense. He joins a deep group of upperclassmen who have limited experience or production, which should open the door for Marsh to make a splash.

"He's a speedy target on the outside and is more of a glider who relies on his speed and elusiveness compared to his suddenness after the catch. Nevertheless, Michigan needs more dynamic playmakers. Marsh makes plays, which could bump him up the depth chart sooner rather than later."

Andrew Marsh could jump up the depth chart to play with Bryce Underwood in 2025

Andrew Marsh is a four-star prospect, ranked the No. 64 recruit by ESPN and the No. 10 wide receiver. He is the fourth highest-rated recruit by Michigan in his class, behind QB Bryce Underwood and offensive tackles Ty Haywood and Andrew Babalola.

Despite his pedigree, there is no guarantee he will play a big role for the Wolverines next season. However, he also has a chance to earn a starting spot.

The three projected starting wide receivers for Michigan next season are Donaven McCulley, Fredrick Moore and Samaj Morgan. They are all veteran players, but none have started before. Neither of them had more than 150 yards last season.

As a result, the lack of true star power in the position gives Marsh a chance to earn a starting job in 2025.

