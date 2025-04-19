$2.9M-NIL valued Bryce Underwood underwhelms for Michigan during first half of spring showcase

QB Bryce Underwood made his unofficial debut for the Michigan Wolverines in their spring game on Saturday. Underwood, who has an NIL Value of $2.9 million, is the No. 1-ranked recruit this season. As a result, he has high expectations to immediately come in and be one of the best QBs in the Big Ten.
However, based on his performance in the first half of the spring game, he might not be as ready as some scouts projected. Several insiders, including Anthony Broome and Brock Heilig, shared their insight into Underwood's performance in the first half of the spring game on Saturday. Anthony Broome was critical of Underwood's performance, but said you could see his talent.
"End of the first half: Blue 3, Maize 0 Bryce Underwood: 7 for 16, 52 yards and a pick. He's looked like a 17-year-old out there, not at all surprising considering split squads. But you can see the athleticism and arm talent. Lots to hone in though."
Brock Heilig posted his unofficial stats for the first half, comparing Underwood to QB Jadyn Davis.
"My unofficial first-half quarterback stats: Bryce Underwood 7-16 52 yards 2 sacks 2 delay of games 1 INT Jadyn Davis 3-7 37 yards 2 sacks."
Another insider and Ohio State alumnus shared his insight on the 'Official Ohio State DG' X account. He spoke about how Underwood made a terrible pass that led to an interception.
"Bryce Underwood throws INT on third down with 1:44 left in first half Right to the DB, terrible throw Blue leads 3-0 almost halftime."
Bryce Underwood is in a three-way battle for the starting QB job in 2025
Bryce Underwood might not have had the best performance in the first half of the spring game on Saturday, but that does not mean he is eliminated from starting contention next season. Underwood is competing with Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis for the starting job.
Keene and Underwood are the two most likely candidates to win the starting job. Keene brings experience that neither Underwood nor Davis has. He was the starter at Fresno State the past two seasons, completing 277 of 393 passes for 2,892 yards and 18 TDs this past season.
Underwood is the most talented player in the group, unsurprisingly given his status as the No. 1-ranked player in his class. However, it would not be surprising to see him serve as backup and redshirt his true freshman season if the coaching staff does not think he is ready to start.
