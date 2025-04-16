Sherrone Moore's potential QB1 Bryce Underwood receives prestigious high school football honor, earlier won by DJ Lagway

Belleville High School quarterback Bryce Underwood, widely projected to be Sherrone Moore’s future QB1 at Michigan, was named the 2024 Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta. The award is often dubbed the “High School Heisman.”

Ad

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

Underwood capped off an illustrious high school career with a 50-4 record, two state titles, and 12,919 total yards and 179 touchdowns. His senior year saw him throw for 2,321 yards and 30 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He also had 582 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Ad

Trending

The Touchdown Club of Atlanta posted on X:

“The Touchdown Club of Atlanta is proud to present the Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year, aka the ‘High School Heisman,’ to Belleville QB Bryce Underwood!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

A consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class, Underwood also secured Michigan's Gatorade Player of the Year honor for a second time. The Bobby Dodd accolade, which recognizes the nation’s top high school back annually, is a significant indicator of collegiate potential.

Underwood joins an exclusive lineage of past recipients, including DJ Lagway, the 2023 honoree. Lagway, a standout from Willis High School in Texas, earned the award following a historic senior campaign where he threw for 4,631 yards and set a Texas Class 6A record with 58 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 975 yards and 15 more scores.

Ad

His high school totals included 8,392 passing yards, 100 touchdowns through the air, and 2,196 rushing yards with 29 touchdowns. He was also named MaxPreps National Player of the Year and Mr. Texas Football.

The award’s legacy includes notable names such as Arch Manning, Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning.

Michigan QBs Bryce Underwood, Jadyn Davis draw praise in new-look offense

Michigan may finally be embracing the pass-heavy approach it often teases each spring. This time, however, players insist the shift is real—highlighted by more vertical plays and consistent downfield throws.

Ad

Junior guard Nathan Efobi emphasized the transformation.

“We’re slinging the rock,” he said. “It’s a lot more pass plays, throwing it down the field. I love it.”

While the final playcalling balance rests with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, spring practices have featured an aggressive aerial approach. Both freshman Bryce Underwood and sophomore Jadyn Davis have stood out, not just with arm strength but with striking accuracy.

Ad

Arkansas transfer safety TJ Metcalf, who intercepted Auburn’s Payton Thorne and defended passes from Texas' Quinn Ewers and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart last season, praised the young QBs.

“They’ve been making a lot of good balls,” Metcalf said. “They’re putting the ball in spots only receivers can catch it. Both Bryce and Jadyn have been really impressive.”

Turnovers were a lingering issue last year despite solid completion percentages. But this spring, players say the offense feels sharper and more composed. Fans can judge for themselves during Saturday’s spring game at The Big House.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More