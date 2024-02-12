2 Alabama alumni become part of Super Bowl LVIII as Patrick Mahomes' Chief takes on Brock Purdy's 49ers at Allegiant stadium

Alabama will have two of its alumni in the Super Bowl LVIII. The Crimson Tide has a long history of seeing its former players compete for the Lombardi Trophy, and this continues in 2024.

Many players who played college football in Tuscaloosa have also won the Super Bowl, marking a significant milestone in their careers. Which Crimson Tide former player gets to win it on Sunday night?

Alabama players in the Super Bowl LVIII

#1, Cam Latu, tight end, San Francisco 49ers

Cam Latu started his college football career at Alabama in 2018 as a linebacker. He redshirted his true freshman season after appearing in two games for the Crimson Tide. Latu transitioned to a tight end in 2019 to give the team the needed depth and appeared in 11 games.

He played primarily on special teams and began to establish a role at tight end as a redshirt sophomore, participating in 12 games. Latu was named the starting tight end in 2021, recording 26 receptions for 410 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

He retained the starting role in the 2022 season, when he recorded 30 receptions, 377 yards and four touchdowns. Latu was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

#2, Isaiah Buggs, defensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Isaiah Buggs started his college football career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2015 and spent two years there. During this period the defensive lineman accumulated 134 tackles and 7.5 sacks, which caught the eye of Division I teams.

He transferred to Alabama in 2017 and immediately became a starter for Nick Saban. In his first season, Buggs started 13 of 14 games, recording 51 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He played a crucial role in the national championship victory that season.

Buggs retained the starting spot in his final season in Tuscaloosa, playing 15 games and recording 52 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will an Alabama draft pick score in the Super Bowl LVIII?

Alabama has a long history of success in the world of college football. The program has won 18 national championships, more than any other program in history, and has produced some of the biggest prospects for the NFL.

However, despite the Crimson Tide's success, none of its draft picks has scored a point in the Super Bowl. The streak will continue for the 58th year as both Cam Latu and Isaiah Bugg are not on the active rosters of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

