2 days before NFL draft, Travis Hunter finally breaks silence on Colorado pro day controversy: "So I went out there with no gloves"

Travis Hunter's Colorado pro day generated controversy not for what happened on the field, but for the apparel the player was wearing, or in this case, not wearing. Hunter showed up without gloves for the pass-catching drills.

In an interview with USA Today Sports, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout clarified why he decided to go gloveless at the Colorado Pro Day.

"I just had to show them there's no doubt in what I can do," Travis Hunter said. "So I went out there with no gloves. My hands are not artificial. I don't need gloves. The ball that I caught is not a one-time thing. I've been doing that for a long time."

The Travis Hunter Colorado pro day performance was solid, showing soft hands even without the gloves. He did experience some physical discomfort and would say his hands were "almost burned" after the workout.

Hunter is believed to be one of the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to be one of the top three selections on Thursday night, with many analysts expecting him to go to the Cleveland Browns with the second pick of the Draft.

Before his pro day performance, the wide receiver/cornerback was already considered a top prospect after winning the Heisman Trophy last season. Hunter finished the year with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

The 6-1, 185-pound player didn't work out at the NFL Scouting combine, so the pro day performance was the only chance for NFL scouts to see him working out directly.

On defense, he added 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions, and a forced fumble. Hunter's performance was vital in the Buffaloes' 9-4 season, in which Coach Prime's team also earned an Alamo Bowl berth.

Travis Hunter's father set to join him for the NFL draft

Travis Hunter confirmed he would be attending the NFL Draft weeks ago, but his father, Travis Hunter Sr., had to wait until Tuesday to confirm his spot in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Hunter Sr. is currently under home confinement in Florida after serving 90 days at Palm Beach County West Detention Center for gun and drug charges. He was released in December.

However, as part of his sentence, Hunter Sr. is on a three-year probation period and was ordered to spend the first year in home confinement, so he needed special permission to attend the NFL Draft.

