2 Michigan players pull out of Senior Bowl as 2024 NFL draft syndrome catches heat in college football

The Senior Bowl has taken a hit as two Michigan Wolverines players have pulled out.

Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy revealed that cornerback Mike Sainristil and linebacker Mike Barrett, both of Michigan, have withdrawn from the Senior Bowl.

According to Nagy, Sainristil withdrew on his own decision, while Barrett cited draft prep injury.

Mike Sainristil played four years at Michigan and finished last season with 44 tackles, six pass defenses, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. He had an interception in the national championship game, which helped lead the Wolverines to the win.

Sainristil is projected to be a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Mike Barrett, meanwhile, played five seasons at Michigan. He recorded 65 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles last year. Barrett is projected to be a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Everything to know about the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is set to take place this week with three days of practices and finishes off with a game on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The game features the top seniors and juniors who have declared for the draft to showcase their talents to all 32 NFL teams.

The full players participating in the 2024 Senior Bowl are as follows:

Quarterbacks

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee

Bo Nix, Oregon

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Carter Bradley, QB, South Alabama

Running Backs

Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy

Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville

Emani Bailey, RB, TCU

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

Wide Receivers

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR, Georgia

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Javon Baker, WR, UCF

Tight Ends

Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

A.J. Barner, Michigan

Tanner McLachlan, Arizona

Offensive Tackles

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Christian Jones, OT, Texas

Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Javon Foster, OT, Missouri

Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall

LaDarius Henderson, OT, Michigan

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Interior Offensive Linemen

Dominick Puni, G, Kansas

Tanor Bortolini, G, Wisconsin

Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

Javion Cohen, G, Miami (FL)

Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut

Brandon Coleman, G, TCU

Layden Robinson, G, Texas A&M

Isaiah Adams, G, Illinois

Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Charles Turner III, C, LSU

Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia

Kingsley Eguakun, C, Florida

Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Trevor Keegan, G, Michigan

Kingsley Suamataia, G, BYU

Edge Defenders

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Nelson Ceasar, EDGE, Houston

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy

Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State

Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

Braiden McGregor, EDGE, Michigan

Defensive Linemen

Marshawn Kneeland, DL, Western Kentucky

Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama

Cedric Johnson, DL, Ole Miss

Eric Watts, DL, UConn

Defensive Tackles

T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

Keith Randolph Jr., DT, Illinois

McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State

Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

Linebackers

Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State

Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

James Williams, LB, Miami (FL)

Cornerbacks

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

D.J. James, CB, Auburn

Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

Josh Newton, CB, TCU

Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State

Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville

Safeties

Beau Brade, DB, Maryland

Malik Mustapha, DB, Wake Forest

Josh Proctor, DB, Ohio State

Kitan Oladapo, DB, Oregon State

Jaylin Simpson, DB, Auburn

Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia

Cole Bishop, DB, Utah

Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia

Jaden Hicks, DB, Washington State

Sione Vaki, DB, Utah

Kamren Kinchens, DB, Miami (FL)

Specialists

Peter Bowden, LS, Wisconsin

William Mote, LS, Georgia

Austin McNamara, P, Texas Tech

Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

Will Reichard, K, Alabama

Joshua Karty, K, Stanford