2 Michigan players pull out of Senior Bowl as 2024 NFL draft syndrome catches heat in college football

The Senior Bowl has taken a hit as two Michigan Wolverines players have pulled out.
Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy revealed that cornerback Mike Sainristil and linebacker Mike Barrett, both of Michigan, have withdrawn from the Senior Bowl.
According to Nagy, Sainristil withdrew on his own decision, while Barrett cited draft prep injury.
Mike Sainristil played four years at Michigan and finished last season with 44 tackles, six pass defenses, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. He had an interception in the national championship game, which helped lead the Wolverines to the win.
Sainristil is projected to be a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Mike Barrett, meanwhile, played five seasons at Michigan. He recorded 65 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles last year. Barrett is projected to be a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Everything to know about the Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl is set to take place this week with three days of practices and finishes off with a game on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
The game features the top seniors and juniors who have declared for the draft to showcase their talents to all 32 NFL teams.
The full players participating in the 2024 Senior Bowl are as follows:
Quarterbacks
- Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
- Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
- Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
- Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
- Carter Bradley, QB, South Alabama
Running Backs
- Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
- Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
- Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri
- Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
- Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
- Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
- Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville
- Emani Bailey, RB, TCU
- Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
Wide Receivers
- Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
- Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
- Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
- Brenden Rice, WR, USC
- Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
- Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
- Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
- Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
- Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
- Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas
- Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR, Georgia
- Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
- Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
- Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
- Javon Baker, WR, UCF
Tight Ends
- Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
- Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
- Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
- Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
- Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
- A.J. Barner, Michigan
- Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
Offensive Tackles
- Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
- Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
- Christian Jones, OT, Texas
- Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah
- Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
- Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland
- Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
- Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
- Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall
- LaDarius Henderson, OT, Michigan
- Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
Interior Offensive Linemen
- Dominick Puni, G, Kansas
- Tanor Bortolini, G, Wisconsin
- Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State
- Javion Cohen, G, Miami (FL)
- Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut
- Brandon Coleman, G, TCU
- Layden Robinson, G, Texas A&M
- Isaiah Adams, G, Illinois
- Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
- Charles Turner III, C, LSU
- Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia
- Kingsley Eguakun, C, Florida
- Troy Fautanu, G, Washington
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
- Trevor Keegan, G, Michigan
- Kingsley Suamataia, G, BYU
Edge Defenders
- Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
- Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
- Nelson Ceasar, EDGE, Houston
- Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
- Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
- Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
- Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
- Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State
- Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
- Braiden McGregor, EDGE, Michigan
Defensive Linemen
- Marshawn Kneeland, DL, Western Kentucky
- Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
- Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
- Cedric Johnson, DL, Ole Miss
- Eric Watts, DL, UConn
Defensive Tackles
- T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
- Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
- Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
- Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
- DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
- Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
- Keith Randolph Jr., DT, Illinois
- McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
- Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn
- Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State
- Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
Linebackers
- Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
- Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
- Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
- Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
- Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
- Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
- Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
- JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
- Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
- Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State
- Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP
- Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
- James Williams, LB, Miami (FL)
Cornerbacks
- Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
- Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
- D.J. James, CB, Auburn
- Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State
- Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
- Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
- Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
- Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
- Josh Newton, CB, TCU
- Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State
- Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
- Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn
- Kalen King, CB, Penn State
- Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
- Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville
Safeties
- Beau Brade, DB, Maryland
- Malik Mustapha, DB, Wake Forest
- Josh Proctor, DB, Ohio State
- Kitan Oladapo, DB, Oregon State
- Jaylin Simpson, DB, Auburn
- Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia
- Cole Bishop, DB, Utah
- Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia
- Jaden Hicks, DB, Washington State
- Sione Vaki, DB, Utah
- Kamren Kinchens, DB, Miami (FL)
Specialists
- Peter Bowden, LS, Wisconsin
- William Mote, LS, Georgia
- Austin McNamara, P, Texas Tech
- Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
- Will Reichard, K, Alabama
- Joshua Karty, K, Stanford