2006 Florida Gators coaching staff: Where is Urban Meyers' CFB title-winning team now?

The 2006 Florida Gators went 13-1 and ended up winning the National Championship.

Florida was led by quarterback Tim Tebow and head coach Urban Meyer and is one of the best Gator teams of all time. However, with the Netflix documentary on the team now out, the 2006 Gators team is back in the picture.

One question many fans wonder is what happened to Meyer and the coaching staff that won the National staff.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The 2006 Florida Gators coaching staff was as follows:

Urban Meyer – head coach

Steve Addazio – Tackles/Tight ends

Stan Drayton – Running backs

Billy Gonzales – Wide receivers

Chuck Heater – Recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks

John Hevesy – Centers/guards

John "Doc" Holliday – Associate head coach/safeties

Greg Mattison – Co-Defensive coordinator/defensive line

Dan Mullen – Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Charlie Strong – Assistant head coach/co-Defensive coordinator/linebackers

Is Urban Meyer still coaching?

Urban Meyer first became head coach for Bowling Green in 2001 and was only there until 2002 before leaving to become Utah's head coach. After two seasons with Utah, he was named Florida's head coach and served as head coach from 2005 until 2010.

Meyer ended up resigning from his role at Florida and nearly a year later, took the head coaching job at Ohio State in 2011.

He held that role until 2018, after which he was put on administrative leave and was suspended for three games. At the end of the season, Meyer announced his retirement from coaching.

However, on Jan. 14, 2021, Meyer was named the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was fired after starting 2-11 in his first and only season as NFL head coach.

Where is Urban Meyer's coaching staff?

Urban Meyer had a solid coaching staff for the 2006 Florida Gators. Many of them still have prominent coaching roles in college football.

Steve Addazio, who was the tackles and tight ends coach, is now the offensive line coach for Texas A&M - a role he has held since 2022.

Stan Drayton, the running backs coach, is now the head coach of Temple, a role he has had since 2022. In his first year as head coach went 3-9.

Billy Gonzales, who was the wider receiver's coach, is back in the same position for the Gators, taking back the role in 2022.

Chuck Heater is currently not coaching college football and his last job was DC of Colorado State from 2020 until 2021. John Hevesy, Doc Holliday, Greg Mattison, and Dan Mullen, are all no longer coaching in college football.

Finally, Charlie Strong is set to return to Alabama this season to be the defensive analyst for the Crimson Tide.