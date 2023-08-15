Watch: Brand new Florida Gators black uniforms leave the CFB world short of words: "That's so clean"

The Florida Gators are teasing a brand new black uniform that is taking the college football world by storm.

The Gators will wear the new black uniforms on November 4 against Arkansas when they host the special ‘Saluting Those Who Serve’ game. The video showed off a new black helmet, pants, and uniform.

Only small parts of the uniform can be seen, but it appears to be among the best in college football.

After the video got released, fans immediately loved it, and many wanted to get their hands on it. A few reactions are given below:

"That so clean"

"Need one asap"

"These look so sick"

"These look awesome! Go Gators!"

"The best alternate jerseys in College Football?"

Florida Gators supporters are captivated by the new black jersey. Even non-Gator followers liked the jerseys.

Graham Mertz named Florida Gators’ starting quarterback

When the Florida Gators wear the black jerseys on November 4 against Arkansas, Graham Mertz will likely be under center as he was named the starting quarterback. Head Coach Billy Napier recently said:

“I’ve been very impressed with Graham. Graham’s a 32-start player, he’s played over 2,000 snaps at a really established program in Wisconsin and we went through an extensive process to make that decision."

Mertz had been in a quarterback competition with Jack Miller III but was officially named the starting quarterback last week. He will have to replace Anthony Richardson, who was drafted fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

At Wisconsin, Mertz is 460-for-773 for 5405 yards and 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. He is entering his fifth college football season.

Florida Gators have confidence entering the season

The Florida Gators are set to open its 2023 season on the road in Utah on Thursday, August 31. The Gators have their home opener the following week, on September 9, against McNeese.

Heading into the season, head coach Billy Napier has also been vocal in his confidence in their new group.

“We have a great group of veterans that have experience and have wisdom from the past,” Napier said at the SEC Media Days. “We have brought in an influx of young talent and I feel really good about what we did in the portal. We added 10,000 stats and 123 starts with that group. I’m excited about the compound effect of year two, the consistency of the process, the consistency in our systems.”

The Florida Gators will play notable games against Georgia, LSU, Florida State, and Tennessee this year.

