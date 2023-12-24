The 2023 Las Vegas Bowl might not have seen a lot of offensive action, but the showdown between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Utah Utes emerged with a champion in the end. The stage was set in Allegiant Stadium in Nevada to crown the new winners of the Las Vegas Bowl. And Northwestern went on to defeat the Utes to end their roller coaster of a season.

The Northwestern Wildcats were successful in landing the final deciding blow to Utah in the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl game.

Despite both teams being unsuccessful in recording 300 total offensive yards, Northwestern QB Ben Bryant found a TD pass to Bryce Kirtz in the fourth quarter, which proved to be more than enough to emerge as the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl champions.

CFB fans took to social media to congratulate the Wildcats for their bowl victory and end the season on a winning note. One fan even commented about his love for the team and expressed his happiness over their bowl win:

"What a f**king year, love this team! Go 'Cats!"

Here are a few more reactions celebrating Northwestern's victory milestone.

The first half of the bowl game did not have a lot of action brewing on the gridiron between the two teams. The only touchdown of the first half came when Ben Bryant found a 12-yard TD pass to Cam Johnson in the second quarter to open the scoring for the night. The first half of the game ended with the Wildcats leading 7-0.

Utah RB Micah Bernard scored a TD in the fourth quarter to even the playing field. However, Ben Bryant's TD was the key that led Northwestern to close out the game in their favor and emerge as the 2023 bowl winners.

The journey of Northwestern this season to emerge as the Las Vegas Bowl champions

The Northwestern Wildcats had a roller-coaster campaign this year. Former coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in the summer because of a hazing scandal, after which David Braun, who was hired as the defensive coordinator of the team, was named as the interim head coach before becoming the permanent replacement of Fitzgerald.

Under Braun, the Wildcats compiled an 8-5 overall campaign and will now be looking to improve on this record heading into the 2024 season.

