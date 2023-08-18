Ex-Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald lands parent volunteer gig at Loyola Academy High School amid ongoing investigation into hazing scandal

Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald will be on the sideline for Loyola Academy this fall as a parent volunteer. The former linebacker was dismissed by Northwestern following a hazing allegation within the football team, ending his 18-year tenure.

Notably, his two sons attend the famous school based in the suburb of Chicago. One of his sons is a freshman at the school while the other is in his junior year. His eldest, who now plays for Northwestern as a tight end, is also an alumnus of the school.

Despite his years of experience at the collegiate level, Fitzgerald underwent several training sessions and background checks before taking the role. He also signed a code of conduct, which is a mandatory procedure for all coaches and volunteers at Loyola.

Loyola Academy conveyed in a statement that its parent volunteers contribute across various areas of the program. These include gameday management, logistics and offering fresh insight. Pat Fitzgerald joins the number of parents already volunteering for the school.

Pat Fitzgerald is joining a high school powerhouse

Pat Fitzgerald becomes a part of the continuously thriving Loyola Academy football program. The Ramblers have reached the state championship game seven times in the last 17 years. They've also won nine league titles, averaging an incredible 10.9 wins per season.

The team has also achieved an impressive combined record of 31-2 over the past three seasons. As the 2023 season approaches, the team aims to secure another state championship victory in Class 8A, which is the top division within the Illinois High School Association.

The responsibilities Fitzgerald will undertake at the program is yet unknown. However, it is expected that he will be of great help to the school's first-year head coach Beau Desherow. Notably, Desherow is an alumnus of the school and was the assistant coach for 15 years.

Will Fitzgerald return to college football?

What the future holds for Pat Fitzgerald in the world of college football is yet unknown. However, it is believed that the coach would like to take a break from the realm following his disappointing dismissal from the Wildcats after almost two decades in charge.

He is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Northwestern University as he seeks to claim the remaining $42 million on his contract. Fitzgerald will likely not entertain any offer from a college football program until the issue concerning his dismissal is resolved.