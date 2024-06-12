2024 Alabama football schedule: List of games, time, network and more 

The Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama officially begins with the 2024 college football season. The former Washington coach succeeded Nick Saban in January after the latter's unexpected retirement following 17 years in Tuscaloosa.

DeBoer has a big task ahead of him as he leads the Crimson Tide in his first season as head coach. He must keep the iconic program competitive as the team's schedule has a host of tough matchups that will test their championship credentials during this campaign.

Alabama 2024 college football season schedule

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per the league's announcement, the Crimson Tide kicks off the season on the last day of August against Western Kentucky, before playing another two non-conference matchups in the subsequent weeks. Their conference schedule commences with a tough game against Georgia, a rematch of the 2023 SEC championship game.

Trending

Some notable matchups for the Crimson Tide in the 2024 season will be against the Tennessee Volunteers on the road on October 19. The divisional rivalry will also be rekindled when the Crimson Tide comes up against LSU in Baton Rouge on November 9. Alabama has been dominant in this series in the last couple of years, winning 11 of the last 13 encounters.

Bama will also be out against SEC newcomer Oklahoma. The two teams have only met six times in history and will become conference rivals starting this season.

The annual Iron Bowl against Auburn will be played on November 30 in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide has won the last four games in the series, and Kalen DeBoer will hope to continue the streak.

Here's a detailed chart of Alabama's schedule for the 2024 college football season:

Dates Opponents Time Network Aug. 31 Western Kentucky 6:00 p.m. ESPN Sept. 7 USF 6:00 p.m. ESPN Sept. 14 Wisconsin 11:00 a.m. FOX Sept. 28 Georgia 6:30 p.m. ABC Oct. 5 Vanderbilt 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Oct. 12 South Carolina 11:00 a.m. ABC or ESPN Oct. 19 Tennessee 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Oct. 26 Missouri 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Nov. 9 LSU 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Nov. 16 Mercer 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ or SECN+ Nov. 23 Oklahoma 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Nov. 30 Auburn 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. -

The bar is high for DeBoer, who had to bring in new staff and rebuild the roster after many players and coaches left through the transfer portal or the draft.