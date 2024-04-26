2024 NFL Draft outfit tracker: Caleb Williams, Terrion Arnold, Marvin Harrison Jr. and other draftees’ swanky outfits explored

The 2024 NFL draft will commence in a few hours but the fashion world has already started to buzz. This year’s draft class includes high-ranking college athletes, patiently waiting for their names to be called the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

One of the most fun and best parts of the NFL draft is the opportunity for college athletes to show up in the most glamorous outfits. They do not miss out on showing off their immaculate style by swapping their jersey for one night.

Take a look at all the outfits donned by the draftees at the 2024 NFL draft

#1, Caleb Williams

The USC Trojans’ QB and the No. 1 pick showed up in a double-breasted blazer suit. The Heisman Trophy winner had kept fans in the dark about his special draft day out. His suit was from Chrome Hearts and he also explained further details about his outfit.

“I went with a double breasted zip-up. You don’t see a many people with double breasted zip-up. So, I went double breasted zip-up, chrome hearts…I got them on pants legs, I got them on back as monochrome. So nice, just very subtle…classy, unique, one of one.”

#2, Terrion Arnold

The former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared at the draft in a pink and golden suit tailored by star designer Tom Marchitelli

#3, Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver attended the 2024 NFL draft in an all-Louis Vuitton suit. The most enchanting part about his ensemble was his diamond-studded necklace, which depicted his father and himself on the field.

#4, Malik Nabers

The LSU Tigers WR paid a heartfelt tribute to his alma mater by wearing a double-breasted blazer suit adorned with images of the Tigers. He paired it with a chunky necklace, sunglasses, and diamond studs for added flair.

#5, Drake Maye

The North Carolina Tar Heels QB kept things simple for the 2024 NFL draft. He wore a baby blue colored suit from Hugo Boss and sneakers from Nike.

#6, Dallas Turner

The Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker turned heads in a sophisticated sea-green suit that contrasted well with golden details. Sneakers were the footwear of choice, while sunglasses were also featured in the ensemble.