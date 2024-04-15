"Wait till yall see draft day suit": 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams creates suspense about his 2024 NFL draft day apparel

Caleb Williams has been getting his fair share of the spotlight as the NFL draft approaches. The USC quarterback's potential move to the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick is generating buzz.

With Chicago general manager Ryan Poles shaping his vision to compose a super team, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner seems to be relishing the anticipation, hinting at his draft day attire and keeping fans guessing.

"Wait till yall see draft day suit and my ladies dress. 1 of 1s," Williams tweeted.

Facing criticism for his "vibrant" personality from some Bears fans, Williams remains unfazed, as he uses social media to connect with fans and express himself freely.

There’s always backlash for his off-field persona, but one can argue that Williams' talent and charisma have the potential to win over even the most skeptical fans.

While comparisons to former Bears quarterback Justin Fields were inevitable, Williams has the opportunity to carve out his legacy in Chicago and become a beloved figure among fans.

Johnny Manziel backs Caleb Williams for Chicago success

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel couldn’t help but praise the former USC Trojans quarterback, predicting him as the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Manziel sees Williams as a transformative addition to any team, with a particular nod toward the Chicago Bears. On “Undisputed,” Manziel lauded Williams' skillset and arm proficiency, foreseeing him as a game-changer.

“Caleb reminds me a lot of myself when I was at Texas A&M," Manziel said. "He’s got that same fire, that same passion for the game. But he’s also got something I didn’t have: a level head and a strong work ethic.”

Caleb’s college football achievements speak volumes, having secured the Heisman Trophy in his first year at USC after transferring from the Oklahoma Sooners. With the NFL draft set for April 25, the Bears appear poised to select Williams as their new signal-caller, trying to end their search for a franchise quarterback.

