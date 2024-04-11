Draft experts see little issue with Caleb Williams’s game and even laud his ability to complete plays when things go off-script. That’s why they see him potentially being the Chicago Bears’ top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, he is facing some concerns after his BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared that Williams’ account on X (formerly Twitter) got hacked and that the links on the posts could be a danger to any device’s security.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This update led NFL insider John Frascella to comment:

“Caleb Williams X account got hacked?? Where is his support team? This is the No. 1 overall pick for chrissake”

Expand Tweet

Another football fan said:

“It’s not sassy enough so I know that’s not Caleb posting it lol”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Williams’ account on X/Twitter getting compromised.

“SOMEONE TELL NESTRADUMBASS TO STOP MESSING WITH OUR QB1!!!! OMG WHY IS HE DOING THIS?!?!? HOW DID HE EVEN GET WILLIAMS IP ADDRESS????,” one fan wrote.

“Commander fans did it 😭😭😭,” said another.

“Literally never click any crypto links. It’s all scams,” another fan chimed in.

Multiple reports revealed that Williams made about $10 million in NIL deals while playing for the USC Trojans. Winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy after tallying 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns helped him secure deals with Nissan, Dr. Pepper, and Wendy’s, among others.

“CALEB WILLIAMS GOT HACKED IM CRYIN😭🙏,” another NFL fan said.

“CALEB WILLIAMS GOT HACKED DO NOT CLICK THAT LINK THE HACKER TURNED OFF THE COMMENTS 🚨🚨🚨,” one X/Twitter user exclaimed.

“Caleb Williams' Twitter account is hacked. Adjust your big boards accordingly,” another football fan jested.

In addition to winning the Heisman, he also won the 2022 Associated Press College Football Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award. The Washington, D.C. native was also a Unanimous All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

While he attended the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, he did not participate in any drills, letting his game film speak for itself. Though he is widely praised for his throwing ability, Williams added 21 rushing touchdowns out of 524 rushing yards at USC.

“Hey @elonmusk help Caleb Williams get his account unhacked or I’m going to have to put the best guy on it @backninebrad,” a football fan added.

“Caleb Williams Twitter password was Bears123,” another NFL fan quipped.

“So now Caleb Williams is running crypto scams,” one X/Twitter user added.

While the compromised tweets have been deleted, the tagged accounts include a blockchain platform and an X account with 13 followers.

No one is unseating Caleb Williams as the projected number-one overall pick

With two weeks left before the 2024 NFL Draft, football experts still envision him as the number-one pick after everything that has happened during the combine, the first wave of free agency, pro days, and top-30 visits.

Therefore, it might be time before Commissioner Roger Goodell calls his name first. However, it remains to be seen if he will buck the trend of Bears quarterbacks struggling to make an impact consistently.