“He don’t got the juice”: $75M worth Cam Newton claims Caleb Williams does not have star power like "Manning" and "Sanders" to pull an 'Eli'

Former NFL QB Cam Newton recently weighed in on this year's No.1 NFL draft prospect Caleb Williams. After a collegiate career of three seasons, the former USC Trojans QB decided to declare for this year's draft where he is projected to be the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

Newton recently joined Shannon Sharpe on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast. During the interview, Newton and Sharpe talked about Robert Griffin III's comments about how Williams should "pull an Eli." Pulling an Eli refers to the time when former 2x SB champ Eli Manning was unhappy being drafted as the No.1 overall pick by the San Diego Chargers, following which a trade was proposed for him to the New York Giants.

Since then, "pull an Eli" has been used to refer to such draft incidents. However, Newton said that Caleb Williams does not have the same luxury as Eli Manning or Deion Sanders to think of such a scenario. It is because his last name does not carry the same weight in the NFL world as Manning or Sanders.

"He don't got the juice", Newton said. "When you think about, you ain't got to say the first name, when you think mention the word or utter the word 'Manning', that come with a little tremble of 'who'. When you think about Sanders, half the people don't even know his last name. They say Prime. Deion, that come with a little rattling of a 'oooh.'"

"Williams? Nah. You say Newton, that ain't go no juice either. You know what I'm saying? We already seen what they tried to get you. That just the facts. So, I think now, when you looking at these situations and who got the ability to say where they not going to, it comes with a pre-existing resume."

Despite never winning a national title, Caleb Williams is considered a generational talent by many. The 22-year-old won the Heisman trophy in the 2022 season, leading the Trojans to an 11-3 overall campaign while tallying 4,537 passing yards and 42 TD passes.

Former CFB star Johnny Manziel backs up Caleb Williams as the first overall draft prospect

Johnny Manziel, the former Texas A&M QB, who won the 2012 Heisman Award, was very vocal in showcasing his support for the former USC QB ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. During a recent appearance on Undisputed, Manziel heaped praise on Williams, saying he has the opportunity to go and be the game-changer for the team that drafts him, which is currently projected to be the Bears.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he'll be the first quarterback taken off the board. I think he'll, you know, get a chance to go in and really life some team up that he goes to, probably Chicago for the most part. But you know, he's the guy. He's the guy in this class," Manziel said.

During his three-season collegiate stint, Caleb Williams recorded a total of 10,082 passing yards and 93 TD passes. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to all the hype surrounding his professional career.

